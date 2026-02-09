Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 5 steps to target a £43,939 Stocks and Shares ISA income!

5 steps to target a £43,939 Stocks and Shares ISA income!

Looking for ways to make a passive income? Royston Wild explains why buying dividend shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA could be a great strategy.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earning a passive income with a Stocks and Shares ISA is a no-brainer for many people. UK shares often pay large and reliable dividends that can boost your spending power or fuel further ISA growth.

But how can investors maximise their chances of a large second income? Here’s how someone could target a passive income above £43,939 in five steps.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

1. Start stashing cash

You can’t begin investing without having cash in an ISA, of course. The more someone has in their account, the more financial firepower they have to build wealth.

But do you have to put large lump sums aside to start building wealth? Not at all. Think about investing small amounts regularly — over time, this can create an enormous nest egg generating a steady second income.

Just £300 a day can get the job done, as I’ll show below.

2. Keep charges low

ISAs are popular for their famous tax benefits. They protect investors from capital gains and dividend tax, while withdrawals are also protected from income tax.

Yet not all accounts are the same in terms of charges. And those who fail to pay attention can end up significantly overpaying for their service, giving them less money to compound over time.

According to IG, some Stocks and Shares ISA investors overpay by a staggering £922 a year. Keep an eye on things like trade commissions and account management fees when choosing an account.

3. Build a diversified ISA

With money set aside and an ISA set up, it’s time to start filling it with stocks, trusts, and funds. Creating a diversified portfolio is important to spread risk and capture a range of different investing opportunities. I personally like to have exposure to hundreds of companies.

But how is this possible, without spending huge amounts in transaction costs and time? Investment trusts like Allianz Technology Trust (LSE:ATT) are a ‘cheat code’ for both new and experienced investors alike to diversify across sectors and/or regions.

This one spreads investors’ capital across 49 different companies, spanning semiconductor makers, software developers, and consumer electronics manufacturers. So if one company or sub-segment underperforms, it doesn’t drag down the entire portfolio.

Over the last five years, it’s delivered an average annual return of 12.3%. That’s above the 9% that stock investing has tended to deliver over time. Performance could disappoint if economic conditions worsen and tech spending drops. But I’m confident of more impressive returns as the digital revolution rolls on.

4. Stay patient

Thinking long term and staying disciplined is critical for building wealth over time. Not reacting to every market swing gives your investments chance to flourish, and to let yout ISA recover from volatile periods.

If stock markets keep delivering an average yearly return of 9%, a £500 investment a month would turn into £549,223 after 30 years.

Past returns aren’t always a reliable guide. However, I’m confident that 9% average return can continue.

5. Generate passive income!

At this point, it’s could be possible to earn a strong and sustained second income.

I like the idea of buying dividend shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA. It’s a strategy that delivers a steady stream of dividends while allowing room for additional portfolio growth.

With an average 8% dividend yield, an ISA of £549,223 would deliver a £43,939 passive income.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Is 1 of the FTSE 100’s most reliable dividend stocks at the start of a comeback?

| Stephen Wright

Investors waiting for Croda International's recovery have had to be patient. But this top UK top dividend stock is showing…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Fancy a 9%+ dividend yield? 3 top passive income stocks to consider

| Royston Wild

Looking for ways to make a strong and sustained passive income? Consider these high-yielding income trusts, funds, and stocks.

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Can Tesla stock really keep on rising?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock is up by almost a fifth over the past 12 months, even though the firm's revenues fell last…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 share yields 7.3%. Could future dividends be even higher?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer takes a look at one of the highest-yielding shares in the FTSE 100. Why is the yield so…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

A rare chance to buy US software growth stocks like Salesforce, Snowflake, and CrowdStrike cheaply?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

US growth stocks in the software space have taken a beating recently amid concerns of AI disruption. Is there a…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA to earn a £700 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild explains how an ISA can supercharge passive income, and reveals a top FTSE 100 stock that's delivering excellent…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Why UK shares like Tesco, BP, and Rio Tinto could see higher valuations in 2026 and beyond

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

For a long time, UK shares in ‘old economy’ sectors were out of favour. However, the landscape's recently changed dramatically.

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares to consider this week!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 remains a great place to hunt for bargain shares, reckons Royston Wild. Here are two that have…

Read more »