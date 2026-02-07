Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 3 UK dividend stocks tipped to grow 50% (or more) in 2026

3 UK dividend stocks tipped to grow 50% (or more) in 2026

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down the investment case behind three UK dividend stocks that experts predict could surge by at least 50% in the next 12 months!

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Group of friends talking by pool side

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend stocks delivered some staggeringly strong returns in 2025, with the FTSE 100 index as a whole delivering the biggest gains since 2009.

Yet, even with such tremendous growth under its belt, the UK stock market might still have some big winners in 2026. And right now, institutional investors have their targets locked on a handful of more dividend-paying stocks set to potentially deliver explosive gains this year.

So the question is, what are these potential winners?

1. B&M European Value Retail

After strategic missteps, inventory mismanagement, missed earnings targets, and even a minor accounting scandal, B&M (LSE:BME) shares have been utterly decimated in the last few years. In fact, its market-cap has collapsed by almost 70% in the last two years.

But with a new leader at the helm executing a fresh turnaround strategy, some institutional investors believe a massive buying opportunity may have emerged.

Revenue growth remains lacklustre, but sales have begun slowly ticking up again. And with international operations building momentum, the experts at Berenberg believe B&M shares could surge by 70% from current levels if the turnaround is successful.

Obviously, the stock comes with significant execution risk. And the fierce competitive landscape from other discount retailers only adds to the challenge. But with a 7.5% yield, the dividend stock could be worth a closer look.

2. Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza (LSE:DOM) is another dividend-paying stock that analysts believe could be ripe for a turnaround. With the CEO recently stepping down and the economic landscape for pizza takeaway less than ideal, the company’s similarly been under significant pressure, with its shares being slashed in half since 2024 kicked off.

But with a new loyalty programme rolled out this year, signs of improving unit economics emerging in Ireland, and an industry-leading store footprint, the team at Peel Hunt has issued a 275p share price target – roughly 52% higher than where the stock trades today.

Of course, while the customer loyalty programme had a successful pilot scheme, that doesn’t mean a full-scale rollout will meet performance expectations. Continued macroeconomic weakness alongside UK pizza market saturation may prevent this target from being hit. Nevertheless, with a 6.1% yield on offer, this is another dividend stock worth investigating further.

3. Mortgage Advice Bureau

Another dividend stock on Berenberg’s shopping list is Mortgage Advice Bureau (LSE:MAB1). Just last month, its analysts reiterated a 1,150p share price target – roughly 50% ahead of where the stock trades today.

The forecast mostly revolves around a UK housing market recovery narrative. An estimated 1.8 million fixed-rate mortgages are due to switch to variable rates throughout 2026, up from around 1.6 million in 2025. And with many households likely seeking to refinance, it creates a potentially lucrative advisory opportunity for this business.

The company’s facing increasingly fierce competition from large banks offering mortgage advisory services directly. What’s more, the market seems to be pricing in multiple interest rate cuts throughout 2026. But if these fail to materialise, mortgage rates could actually start climbing again, lowering refinancing demand.

With a 2.8% dividend yield on offer, Mortgage Advice Bureau could still prove to be a lucrative income opportunity. That’s why I think it deserves a deeper dive. But there’s no denying significant cyclical risk is attached.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value and Domino's Pizza Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Dividend yields of 6.3%! Here are 2 stocks to consider buying for passive income

| Ben McPoland

Hunting for top-notch dividend stocks to buy? Ben McPoland highlights one idea from the FTSE 100 and another from the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How much would you need in an ISA to target a £500 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Taking a long-term approach to buying dividend shares can help someone earn passive income. How much would they need to…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

A stock market crash might now be unavoidable. Here’s what I’m doing…

| Stephen Wright

Our author thinks the date of the next stock market crash is getting closer. Fortunately, history offers a clear guide…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Down 25%, should investors buy this stock for less than Warren Buffett?

| Stephen Wright

UnitedHealth stock is trading below where it was when Warren Buffett’s company bought a decent stake. But does that mean…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Diageo shares are up 6% in a week. Is this the start of a huge comeback?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a lengthy period of weakness, Diageo shares are showing signs of life. Could this be the start of a…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 has smashed the S&P 500 this week

| Stephen Wright

Concerns about the impact of AI have allowed the FTSE 100 to catch up to its US counterpart. So where…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a second income of £11,341?

| James Beard

How could a newbie investor use a Stocks and Shares ISA to provide them with a healthy second income? James…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 battered growth stocks down 45% to consider buying right now

| Ben McPoland

These growth stocks have crashed more than 40% inside 12 months. Our writer reckons the sell-off's left both looking very…

Read more »