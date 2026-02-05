Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA to target a £2,000 monthly second income?

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £2,000 monthly second income?

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to see how much investors need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate a substantial second income from company dividends.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a second income is a dream for many investors, and a Stocks and Shares ISA is an effective way of doing it. But what sort of pot might be needed to deliver £2,000 a month without running it down too fast?

ISAs don’t give upfront tax relief like pensions, yet they offer something just as valuable. All the passive income from dividends and capital gains from rising share prices are sheltered from HMRC, and withdrawals are free of income tax. So how big does the portfolio need to be to earn that £2k monthly income?

A £2,000 monthly target adds up to £24,000 a year. Using the so-called 4% rule, which theoretically allows investors to make withdrawals without eating into their capital, that requires an ISA worth around £600,000. That’s a big figure, but time and reinvested income can do a lot of the heavy lifting.

Compound growth and dividends

Imagine regular investing of around £500 a month into a diversified ISA achieving a long-term average return of 7% a year. After three decades, that could grow to just over £600,000, tax free. Steady habits can turn modest monthly sums into something meaningful.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Rather than hugging the index, I prefer to hold a basket of 15 to 20 shares from the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, mixing dependable dividend payers with a bit of growth. It might contain companies like HSBC Holdings (LSE: HSBA), a bank that has rewarded patient shareholders handsomely.

The HSBC share price has flown lately. It’s up 58% over the last year and 230% over five. Investors have got dividend income on top, although thanks to the high-flying shares the trailing dividend yield has slipped to just under 4%.

HSBC shares have soared

HSBC’s dividend record has been a little bumpy. It paid a total dividend of 51 US cents a share in 2015, but by 2020 that had declined to just 15 cents. To be fair, the pandemic didn’t help. Since then, it’s been catching up fast, including a bumper 90% rise in 2023 to 61 cents. In 2024, the board hiked payouts another 8.2% to 66 cents.

It’s also offered generous share buybacks, although these are currently paused for about nine months while HSBC completes the purchase of a minority stake in Hang Seng Bank. After such a strong run, HSBC is more expensive than it was, the price-to-earnings ratio now just over 14.

The bank has global reach, earning half of its revenues outside the UK, primarily in Hong Kong, China, and Southeast Asia. China is a huge opportunity but there are risks. Its economy is slowing, and population ageing. Political strains between Beijing and the West could put HSBC in an awkward spot. Falling interest rates may also squeeze profit margins.

After such a strong run, HSBC shares are likely to cool. Even so, long-term investors might consider buying HSBC today, or waiting patiently for a dip. Alternatively, they can find plenty of stocks on the FTSE 100 with higher yields, and they’re often cheaper too. That could speed efforts to hit that £2,000 monthly second income goal. No time to lose.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the surging Aviva share price and dividend could turn £10,000 into…

| Royston Wild

Aviva's share price has beaten the broader FTSE 100 over the last year. But can the financial services giant keep…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Dividend Shares

I love FTSE 100 dividend shares, but do I buy this FTSE 250 loser?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Over the past year, the UK's FTSE 100 has thrashed the once-mighty US S&P 500 index. With value investing back…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Should investors consider Legal & General shares for passive income?

| Ken Hall

As many investors are chasing their passive income dreams, our writer Ken Hall evaluates whether Legal & General could help…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How to transform an empty Stocks and Shares ISA into a £15,000 second income

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explains how a UK dividend portfolio can be built from the ground up inside a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if it’s better buy high-yielding UK stocks in an ISA or SIPP and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves his SIPP, but he thinks a Stocks and Shares ISA is a pretty good way to invest…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in dividend shares to earn £1,500 a year in passive income?

| Stephen Wright

As the stock market tries to get to grips with AI, could dividend shares offer investors a chance to earn…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

4 UK shares to consider buying with an average dividend yield of 10.64%

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out several UK shares from different sectors that have high yields, but could represent a good reward…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 software stocks RELX, LSEG, Sage, and Rightmove have been hammered. What’s the best move now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last month, FTSE 100 software stocks have been crushed. Is it time to bail on the sector or…

Read more »