Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How many National Grid shares are needed for £1,000 a year in passive income?

How many National Grid shares are needed for £1,000 a year in passive income?

National Grid shares have been on a strong rally over the past 12 months. How has this left the forward-looking passive income prospects?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
National Grid engineers at a substation

Image source: National Grid plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

National Grid (LSE:NG.) shares are among the most popular with UK income investors, and it’s easy to see why. The energy transmissions operator is a regulated monopoly, with stable cash flows and an essential role in the nation’s infrastructure.

This has helped the FTSE 100 stock rise around 27% in the past year, and 60% over five years. Add in dividends, and the five-year annualised return is actually around 13.6%, which is almost identical to the FTSE 100.

That’s solid. But it’s steady income that investors value from National Grid. With this in mind, how many shares are needed to aim for a grand a year in passive income?

Dividend forecast

Over the next 12 months, National Grid is forecast to yield just under 4%. This means an investor would need approximately 2,055 shares to aim for £1,000 in annual passive income.

The bad news is that at the current market price near £12.50, these shares would cost roughly £25,650. That’s more than the entire yearly Stocks and Shares ISA allowance.

The good news is that the payout is comfortably covered nearly two times over by expected earnings. While no dividend is guaranteed, this suggests a decent margin of safety.

It supports the widely held view that National Grid is one of those sleep-easy-at-night dividend stocks.

Huge debt pile

In November, the company reported that half-year underlying operating profit at constant currency increased 13% to just over £2.3bn.

However, net debt rose £0.5bn to £41.8bn, reflecting massive ongoing capital expenditures to decarbonise the grid.

Indeed, National Grid has committed to spending £60bn between 2024/25 and 2028/29 on enormous amounts of new pylons, overhead cables, substations, and subsea cables. This is to accelerate “the transition to a net zero economy, to make Britain a clean energy superpower“.

As part of this, it has partnered with TenneT to develop a power link connecting German and British offshore wind farms in the North Sea to supply both countries with energy. 

In December, regulator Ofgem published its Final Determination for the RIIO-T3 framework. This will dictate how much profit National Grid is allowed to make from its UK electricity transmission business between April 2026 and March 2031.

The proposals include a baseline return on equity of 6.12%, up from around 4.3% today. In principle, this could help support decent-ish dividend growth moving forward. 

More shareholder dilution possible

Speaking personally, National Grid’s level of spending and debt puts me off. In 2024, it diluted some shareholders to raise capital, and I fear it could happen again.

After all, large infrastructure projects in the UK are notoriously difficult to finish on time and budget. The planning system — and local communities — are rarely accommodating of such things.

As such, I fear dividend growth won’t be that attractive moving forward. Looking at the forecast for FY27, the payout is tipped to grow less than 3% (barely above inflation).

Finally, the valuation doesn’t look particularly cheap to me. Right now, the stock’s trading at around 20 times earnings, while offering a starting yield of just 3.8%.

In my view, there are better FTSE 100 dividend stocks to consider today.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

UK income stocks: a serious long-term wealth creator?

| Christopher Ruane

Can regular investment in income stocks be the rocket fuel for someone's dreams of building wealth? Christopher Ruane explains why…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

A simple 3-step plan for targeting a £1,000 monthly second income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines a three-step strategy for targeting a substantial second income by investing just £100 a month in the…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much could a £3-a-day passive income plan deliver?

| Christopher Ruane

Passive income plans don't need to be complicated or suck up lots of cash. Christopher Ruane explains one approach that…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

How much might £1,000 invested in Diageo shares pay out in dividends by 2040?

| Christopher Ruane

Shares in FTSE 100 brewer and distiller Diageo have slumped in recent years. But it has a juicy yield. Our…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, high-flying, high-yielding BT shares could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by the recent performance of BT shares, while the dividend isn't bad either. Yet he's a…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Might AI cause a massive stock market crash? 

| Ben McPoland

The stock market is rapidly turning away from AI uncertainty and towards surer bets. Here's one 'boring' share to check…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Meet the S&P 500 stock in my ISA that’s gained 59% a year over the last 3 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This S&P 500 tech stock has generated huge returns for investors over the last three years. But Edward Sheldon believes…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Diageo shares have fallen a long way — is the pain over?

| Andrew Mackie

My take on Diageo shares: after years of weakness, I see much of the pain as cyclical, creating an opportunity…

Read more »