Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Start building a lifelong passive income with just £5 a day!

Start building a lifelong passive income with just £5 a day!

Saving a fiver every day could unlock a £51,971 passive income stream later in life. James Beard explains how this could be achieved.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Young female hand showing five fingers.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are all sorts of ways of earning a passive income. Renting out property, generating royalties, or earning interest from lending money are some examples. But I reckon the easiest way is to invest in the stock market with a view to building a portfolio of dividend shares.

However, without a large lump sum to invest, it’s easy to be put off. After all, a 9.46% annual return – the average of the FTSE 100 from 2016-2025 – on £100 isn’t a life-changing sum of money. But I reckon by sacrificing a cup of coffee each day and buying a few shares instead, it’s possible to achieve some amazing results. Let’s see.

Patience and discipline

Rather than invest £5 every day (fees are likely to wipe out most of the benefit) it would be better to set aside £150 a month. Assuming a 9.46% return every year, this would grow to £812,046 after 40 years. That’s a 1,028% return on the £72,000 invested.

PeriodCapital invested (£)Portfolio value (£)
1018,00030,029
2036,000107,079
3054,000304,778
4072,000812,046

The 9.46% return of the Footsie was achieved from a mixture of growth shares and dividend stocks, and assumes that all payouts were reinvested – a process known as compounding.

Of course, it might not be possible to achieve such a high growth rate every year for four decades. But history suggests there’s a good chance the UK stock market will grow over the long term. And even if we reduced the growth rate to 5% in our example, it would still give an investment pot worth £401,965 after 40 years.

At the moment (30 January), the FTSE 100’s yielding 3.1%, which suggests around a third of the total annual rate of return comes from dividend shares. But there are plenty of stocks offering a better yield than this.

Bricks and mortar

For example, based on amounts paid over the past 12 months, the return on Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND) is currently 6.4%. Returning to our example, this could generate an annual passive income of £51,971 on our portfolio of £812,046. And there would be no need to touch the capital.

Although it’s important to remember that dividends can be erratic, the group — which has a £10.8bn portfolio comprising mainly offices and shopping centres — has been steadily raising its payout since the pandemic.

Combined with an occupancy rate of 97.7%, it seems to have successfully addressed concerns that working-from-home and internet shopping are going to change the property landscape forever.

But the group’s not resting on its laurels. With a view to achieving higher income growth rates, it’s currently moving away from offices towards residential properties. This should also help reduce its exposure to the commercial property sector, which is notoriously cyclical.

At nearly nine times EBITDA, it must be said that Land Securities’ borrowings are on the high side, although a loan-to-value of 40.3% suggests there’s plenty of headroom. Impressively, its desirable portfolio means it was able to achieve a 10% uplift on re-lettings and renewals during the six months to 30 September 2025.

On balance, I think Land Securities is a stock to consider.

Having said that, it would be a bad idea to invest in just one stock. By building a diversified portfolio of high-yielding dividend shares, it’s possible to generate healthy levels of passive income, all from sacrificing a cup of coffee every day.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 share that I think could beat Rolls-Royce in 2026

| Harshil Patel

Our writer explores whether this could be the best stock to supercharge a FTSE 100 portfolio and capture gains from…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

The paradoxical nature of Rolls-Royce shares in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley unpacks the economic anamoly that is Rolls-Royce shares and attempts to analyse the pros and cons of this…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Growth Shares

This FTSE 100 growth stock sits at a 52-week low. Time to consider buying?

| Paul Summers

Is the huge tumble in the share price of this FTSE 100 growth stock a wonderful opportunity for new investors?…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

£5,000 put into the FTSE 100’s top 3 dividend shares today could earn this much in 5 years…

| Christopher Ruane

If someone spread £5k evenly over the FTSE 100's three highest-yielding shares today and did nothing for five years, what…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Up 10% after earnings, is 3i one of the UK’s best stocks to buy once more?

| Stephen Wright

3i often goes unnoticed by investors. But that means they’ve been missing out on one of the UK’s best-performing stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are these 2 of the best UK stocks to buy in February 2026?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors looking for stocks to buy have a run of important full-year results coming in February. Here are two that…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Are Marks and Spencer shares a slam-dunk buy with a forward P/E of just 11?

| John Fieldsend

Marks and Spencers shares have been flying of late, but they still look cheap on certain metrics. Is there opportunity…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

Is SpaceX a stock to buy for my ISA in June?

| Ben McPoland

This writer doesn't normally buy into new IPO stocks. Will he make an exception in 2026 if SpaceX makes its…

Read more »