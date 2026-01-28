Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » UK growth stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

UK growth stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

Harvey Jones sees three good reasons why UK growth stocks could power upwards from here. And he’s backing one FTSE 100 share to lead the charge.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK growth stocks are enjoying a handy run right now. The FTSE 100 is up 20% over the past year, with dividends on top. By contrast, the S&P 500 has risen just 15%, and US stocks generally pay less income too.

As a natural contrarian, I’d normally assume the good times won’t last. But this time, I think there may be more to come. I’m not talking about the short term, because what markets do over weeks or months is anybody’s guess. I’m thinking five or even 10 years ahead.

My optimism may grate when the UK economy is barely growing, inflation remains sticky, unemployment is ticking up and confidence is in the doldrums. Yet I see three things that could lift the mood.

Lower interest rates

Analysts including ING and Capital Economics expect inflation to fall to 2% this spring. That’s bang on the Bank of England’s target and would open the door to base rate cuts, possibly down to 3%. That would give the economy a lift and could push more savers into shares in search of better returns.

Energy may get cheaper

Few things defined the cost-of-living crisis more than our soaring gas and electricity bills. Gas spot prices have spiked in the cold winter, but longer-term prices have barely moved. Oil has rallied to $67, yet the International Energy Agency warns of a supply glut as demand cools. Time will tell.

Expansionary policy

Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill is expansionary, and the US Federal Reserve is still buying $40bn of bonds a month. More US rate cuts will come at some point too. It’ll all help.

There’s another potential catalyst. Artificial intelligence is already showing early signs of boosting workplace efficiency. If it delivers on that promise, it could finally crack the productivity problem that has plagued Western economies for decades.

Of course, I could be wrong. AI could turn out to be a disastrous bubble. Inflation might prove stubborn. Energy prices could rebound. Geopolitical shocks lurk everywhere. But pessimism is so deep that the contrarian in me suspects things may turn out better than feared.

If I’m right, this could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy UK growth stocks before they take off.

JD Sports shares may fly one day

I’ve been adding to JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD) in anticipation. The self-styled ‘King of Trainers’ has had a miserable run, its shares halving over the past three years. They’ve shown signs of stabilising, up 3.8% over the last year, but damage remains severe. The cost-of-living squeeze has hit demand, key partner Nike has struggled, and tariffs haven’t helped.

Sales fell for a third Christmas running in the UK and Europe, but edged up 1.5% in North America, which now accounts for 40% of JD’s revenues. The business is also set to generate £400m of free cash flow and may launch another share buyback.

The valuation looks nonsensically cheap to me, with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 6.8. I’ve noticed that when sentiment picks up, JD Sports has a habit of moving faster than the wider market.

There’s still plenty that could go wrong as consumers and Nike struggle on. But with a five-year view, I think it’s well worth considering. Now let’s see if my rosy scenario plays out.

Harvey Jones has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for a FTSE stock that could help me retire early. It said…

| Paul Summers

Can an AI bot pick out a stock that could allow someone to swap the 9-5 for a life of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why new profit guidance just gave the Boohoo share price a 7% boost

| Alan Oscroft

The Boohoo Group share price climbed sharply after first-half results, and an upbeat year-end update has given it an extra…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks riding retail strength — plus 1 promising recovery pick!

| Mark Hartley

Three much-loved UK stocks are seeing benefits from strong retail growth, but one particular recovery candidate has our writer excited.

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Down 85%, is this famous FTSE 250 stock set for a roaring comeback?

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 250 company makes iconic boots and is in the early innings of a turnaround attempt. Does the stock…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Buying 150 of these dividend shares unlocks a triple-digit passive income overnight!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Owning quality dividend shares is a fantastic way to unlock a passive income stream in the stock market. Here's one…

Read more »

A quiet morning and an empty Victoria Street in Edinburgh's historic Old Town.
Investing Articles

£500 buys 595 shares in this 7.3%-yielding REIT!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Got a small lump sum to invest? Here's one real estate investment trust (REIT) offering a chunky payout to start…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 dividend yield below 3% for first time since Covid

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley examines historical dividend yield data to figure out what's going on with UK income shares -- should investors…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

1 top FTSE 250 investment trust to consider in February

| Ben McPoland

Despite solid long-term gains, this FTSE 250 investment trust is trailing the S&P 500. But now it's tweaked its strategy,…

Read more »