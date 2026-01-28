Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: in 12 months the rampant Barclays share price could turn £10,000 into…

Prediction: in 12 months the rampant Barclays share price could turn £10,000 into…

Harvey Jones checks out the forecasts for the Barclays share price to see whether the bank can keep smashing the FTSE 100 as it has done in recent years.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been a stunning five years for the Barclays (LSE: BARC) share price, up 265% over that period. That would have turned a £10,000 investment into £36,500, with dividends on top. The obvious question is: can it keep flying at that speed?

Like the rest of the banking sector, Barclays has benefited from higher inflation and interest rates, which have allowed it to widen the gap between what it pays savers and charges borrowers. In simple terms, it’s been able to push mortgage rates up a little more than savings rates, and profited from the difference.

The decision to cling to its investment banking arm during the financial crisis also appears to have paid off. Barclays has benefited from volatile markets, strong trading revenues, and a rebound in advisory and dealmaking activity.

Top FTSE 100 growth stock

While boosting revenues, the board has also got a grip on costs, selling non-core assets, and rewarding shareholders with both dividends and share buybacks. It plans to return £10bn between 2024 and 2026 through dividends and buybacks, with a preference for the latter.

Profits have been climbing nicely too, rising 23% from £6.6bn in 2023 to £8.1bn in 2024. No wonder the shares have been doing well. But there’s one obvious threat. Interest rates are no longer rising but falling. The Bank of England has already cut base rate six times to 3.75%, and the US is cutting too. Those net interest margin gains should start to reverse, squeezing profits.

The global economy remains fragile, which could drive up debt impairments as businesses and consumers struggle. AI-related job losses could make that worse. And there’s always the risk of a regulatory shock or probe, particularly in the US, where the authorities tend to be more aggressive.

Higher price-to-earnings ratio

Barclays isn’t as cheap as it was, with the price-to-earnings ratio creeping up to 13.6. The price-to-book value ranges from around 0.88 to 1.1, depending on the source. Given its strong run, I’d have expected it to be more expensive.

I prefer buying shares when they’re struggling, rather than hoping already-impressive momentum continues. My big fear is buying just as everybody else decides to bank their profits. That said, Barclays remains tempting.

So what do the experts think? Today, the shares trade at around 481p. Seventeen analysts have published one-year price forecasts, and the range is wide, from 450p to 570p. The median figure is 520p. If correct, that’s a modest rise of 7.7% from today. That’s a far cry from the 70% gain the shares have delivered over the past year.

Add a forecast dividend yield of 1.86% and the total return rises to around 9.56%, turning £10,000 into £10,956. That’s a major comedown after recent excitement. Of course, forecasts are only educated guesses, but they do reflect my own feeling that Barclays may slow from here.

I still think it’s worth considering today, with a long-term view. Investors could wait for a dip, but there’s no guarantee we’ll get one. Barclays might just continue climbing.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Get ready for a Rolls-Royce share price crash

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is sitting on a nice juicy profit from the Rolls-Royce share price but he accepts that one piece…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £7,000 in an ISA for a £500 passive income

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland picks out a cheap dividend stock from the FTSE 250 that could generate chunky passive income in an…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

Looking for income stocks to buy? 3 things to remember!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer likes a good dividend as much as the next investor. But here's a trio of things he bears…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

ChatGPT just gave me 4 FTSE 100 ‘hidden gems’

| John Fieldsend

What diamonds in the rough are hiding across the FTSE 100? John Fieldsend asked ChatGPT to see if AI could…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for a FTSE stock that could help me retire early. It said…

| Paul Summers

Can an AI bot pick out a stock that could allow someone to swap the 9-5 for a life of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why new profit guidance just gave the Boohoo share price a 7% boost

| Alan Oscroft

The Boohoo Group share price climbed sharply after first-half results, and an upbeat year-end update has given it an extra…

Read more »

Investing Articles

UK growth stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones sees three good reasons why UK growth stocks could power upwards from here. And he's backing one FTSE…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks riding retail strength — plus 1 promising recovery pick!

| Mark Hartley

Three much-loved UK stocks are seeing benefits from strong retail growth, but one particular recovery candidate has our writer excited.

Read more »