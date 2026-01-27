Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Does this growth share have a 42% valuation gap that the market hasn’t woken up to yet?

Does this growth share have a 42% valuation gap that the market hasn’t woken up to yet?

This growth share is overlooked by much of the market, yet it appears deeply underpriced to fair value and offers a market‑beating dividend yield too.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Momentum is building behind this well-established FTSE 250 growth share, as its performance strengthens across key areas.

However, I believe the market has yet to fully reflect this outlook, leaving the valuation looking increasingly disconnected from reality.

So, how compelling an opportunity is this to me now?

Rising earnings growth momentum?

Investment management giant Man Group’s (LSE: EMG) earnings growth is driven by strategic expansion, operational momentum and disciplined capital allocation.

A risk here is any global liquidity squeeze resulting from a prolonged spike in market volatility. It could prompt outflows in assets under management (AUM) and squeeze profit margins.

However, its latest annual results (2024) saw core profit before tax grow 39.1% year on year to $473m (£349m), with performance fees increasing 72.2% to $310m. Core net management fee revenue rose 14% to $1.1bn, while AUM edged higher to $168.6bn.

Man Group’s July 2025 acquisition of US private credit specialist Bardon Hill is also strategically important. It gives it access to one of the fastest-growing, highest‑margin segments in asset management. As such, it should allow the group to improve fee margins and add a more stable, less market-sensitive earnings stream.

Meanwhile, its heavy investment in technology and automation means incremental AUM can be handled at relatively low marginal cost, supporting margin expansion even in volatile markets.

Against this backdrop, the consensus analysts’ forecast is that Man Group’s earnings will grow by 32.7% a year to end-2028.

How undervalued is the stock?

discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis identifies where shares should trade by ‘discounting’ projected future cash flows back to today. These flows also reflect the consensus analysts’ earnings growth forecast.

Let us assume that the 32.7% a year projection is right, although it is not set in stone. Using a discount rate of 8.5%, my DCF model estimates Man Group is 42% undervalued at its current £2.61 price.

Therefore, its ‘fair value’ could secretly be around £4.50 per share.

This is crucial, as asset prices tend to converge to their ‘fair value’ over time. So, it suggests a potentially terrific buying opportunity to consider, if those analyst forecasts prove accurate.

A rising dividend yield too?

Man Group’s current dividend yield is 4.9%, against the FTSE 250’s 3.5% average. That said, the consensus analysts’ forecast is that this will rise to 5% this year, 5.2% next year, and to 5.6% in 2027. This reflects the fact that yields can alter over time, with share price and annual payout changes.

Nonetheless, a £20,000 investment on a 5.6% average would make £14,968 in dividends after 10 years. This also assumes the dividends will be invested back into the stock, known as ‘dividend compounding’

Over 30 years on the same basis this would rise to £86,893. At that point, including the £20,000 original investment, the holding would be worth £106,893. And that would pay investors an annual dividend income of £5,986!

My investment view

I believe Man Group offers a powerful combination of accelerating earnings, a more resilient fee base, and a deeply discounted valuation.

Its scale, growing operating leverage and growing private‑credit exposure give it solid long-term foundations as a serious growth share, in my view.

As such, I will add to my holding in the firm soon and think it well worth other investors’ consideration too.

Simon Watkins has positions in Man Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

$18.9bn! This British billionaire just smashed the S&P 500 with these stocks

| Ben McPoland

This top investor easily beat the S&P 500 index in 2025, recording the largest hedge fund gain in history. How…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

Up 24%! Are National Grid shares the FTSE 100’s newest growth play?

| Mark Hartley

With a falling yield and a climbing price, Mark Hartley questions whether National Grid shares are shifting sides amid a…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

At a 5-year low, are Greggs’ shares now a screaming buy?

| Harvey Jones

After a volatile few years, Greggs' shares suddenly look cheap again and Harvey Jones examines whether they're worth buying at…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic" to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Disaster averted! But a stock market crash isn’t off the cards yet

| Mark Hartley

Trump may have tabled his recent trade tariff threats for now, but Mark Hartley questions whether a stock market crash…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could aim for £9,039 in annual dividends from £20,000 in this FTSE 100 income share

| Simon Watkins

Improving results and rising payouts mean this FTSE 100 income share could be one of the market’s least‑appreciated dividend income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With zero savings, how you could follow Warren Buffett and start building wealth today

| Harvey Jones

Warren Buffett generated two thirds of his immense wealth after the age of 65. And his simple investment lesson can…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

After rising 64%, is the Lloyds share price on course for 120p?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds' share price has risen by almost two-thirds since early 2025. Can it continue rising? Or is the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Diageo shares: a once-in-a-generation chance to get rich?

| Ben McPoland

Diageo shares have shed 59% of their value in just over four years. But might this simply be a chance…

Read more »