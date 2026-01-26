Motley Fool Premium
Are investors missing a golden opportunity to buy Nvidia stock?

Nvidia stock has been treading water for the past few months. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the most valuable listed company in the world.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Wall Street analysts are incredibly bullish on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock.

Now, don’t get me wrong, those analysts have long underperformed and last year undershot the index average.

However, generally when you have 64 analysts covering a stock, the consensus opinion tends to hold some value.

So, what do the analysts think?

Well, there are 48 Strong Buy ratings, 12 Buys, only three Holds, and just one Strong Sell. And the average share price target is $253, which is 35.2% above the current share price.

The highest target is $352 while the lowest is $140.

But the stock has been trading sideways for a while. It goes up a bit and then down, broadly staying between $175 and $190 with only one exception in the past six months.

So are investors getting wary? After all, it’s already a huge company. Let’s explore.

Are investors missing an opportunity?

Nvidia is trading around 24 times forward earnings and has a strong balance sheet. It has around $60.6bn in cash and only $10.8bn in debt.

This price-to-earnings (P/E) figure falls to 18.7 times in FY28 (the 12 months ending January 2028). And then 16.7 times the following year.

These are all based on analyst forecasts. And they can be wrong. But it’s usually quite easy to spot trends when we’re forecasting earnings for the next couple of years.

So, what do these P/E figures tell us?

Well, it’s actually one of the cheaper companies in the semiconductor sector — 21st out of 74. That’s a good sign, especially considering that Nvidia is more than just a semiconductor stock. It’s the kingpin of the AI revolution.

That valuation discount looks even more compelling given Nvidia’s reach beyond hardware.

Its CUDA platform dominates AI development, while strategic investments in robotics and early-stage quantum computing reinforce its role as a future technology leader.

Nvidia isn’t just a chipmaker. It’s building the infrastructure powering tomorrow’s most transformative technologies.

I’d also suggest that the current forecasts don’t include China revenue, which should change soon, or a buildout of space-based data centres by SpaceX.

AMD and TPU challengers

Competition is intensifying, with AMD ramping up GPU performance and Alphabet’s TPUs gaining traction in AI workloads. These challengers could pressure pricing or slow adoption in certain segments.

However, Nvidia’s ecosystem advantages are sizeable. CUDA has become the industry standard for AI development, and its GPUs continue to deliver unmatched performance and scalability.

While competition should be monitored, Nvidia’s entrenched position, combined with ongoing software and hardware innovation, keeps its GPUs firmly at the forefront of AI computing.

The bottom line

Personally, I think investors should consider buying Nvidia stock at the current price. It certainly doesn’t look overvalued and there are clear signs that the market continues to discount the stock.

What’s more, as AI leads us into the robotics era, it seems highly likely that Nvidia will be a leader in this incredibly transformative era.

I’ve actually topped up myself despite owning the stock for almost three years. I think it could be a golden opportunity.

James Fox has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

