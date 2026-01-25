Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Is the FTSE 100’s highest-yielding share worth considering for a retirement portfolio?

Is the FTSE 100’s highest-yielding share worth considering for a retirement portfolio?

This well-known FTSE 100 share has put in a disappointing performance lately. But might a retirement portfolio benefit from its outstanding dividend yield?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With an eye on building wealth over the long term by compounding dividends, many people aim to make sure their retirement portfolio includes a good amount of income shares.

Here is one high-yield share that I think investors should consider now, for its future income-generating potential.

Well-known – but a weak performer

Over the past few years, Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) has been a disappointing share for many investors.

Across the past five years, the Legal & General share price has fallen 3%.

So what, you may ask. Is 3% such a big fall in the grand scheme of things?

Not necessarily, considered in isolation. But in the wider context of the FTSE 100 index rising 52% during that period, the performance of Legal & General (itself a member of that index) certainly looks disappointing.

Could there be value here?

That weak share price performance, along with buybacks, mean that the company now commands a market capitalisation of under £15bn.

That actually looks like an attractive valuation to me, which is why I think Legal & General merits consideration for a retirement portfolio.

Index-leading dividend yield

While the share price performance has been poor, the company has been pumping out dividends like nobody’s business.

In fact, the dividend yield of 8.3% is the most lucrative of any FTSE 100 share right now. Legal & General aims to keep growing its dividend per share annually, though of course shareholder payouts are never guaranteed for any share

Dividends do not necessarily make up for poor performance in other regards, I realise. But I think the historical share price performance is not necessarily indicative of the current strength of the business – or what may happen to the shares in years to come.

Legal & General is a large business with a sizeable long-term customer base. Some are customers for decades on end.

Utilising its strong brand and large customer base, the company has proven its ability to generate sizeable cash flows.

Serious cash generator

Take the first half of last year as an example. Profit before tax (using International Financial Reporting Standards) came in at £406m.

But profits do not always capture the full picture of a financial services provider’s health, as swings in valuation from a vast asset base can affect them.

So instead, we can look at capital generation as a different measure of performance. On what is known by the accounting profession as a ‘Solvency II’ basis of preparation, capital generation came in at £729m.

Bear in mind that that is for just six months — yet it already equates to some 5% of Legal & General’s current market capitalisation.

Looking to the future

I think the share looks like a possible bargain relative to its current price, so why has the share been performing weakly?

The planned sale of a large US business raises the risk of recurring revenues falling, albeit with the carrot of a nice pile of cash for selling it.

Another risk is the sort of financial market turbulence we have seen over the past year or so leading some risk-averse policyholders to change their financial planning. That could hurt revenues for Legal & General.

Still, given the income potential it could offer a retirement portfolio over the long run, I see Legal & General as a share for investors to consider.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

3 UK income stocks I think could keep growing their dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer highlights a trio of UK stocks that have grown their dividend per share annually in recent years --…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much would an ISA need in it for someone to earn a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

What would it actually take for someone to target a four-figure monthly passive income by buying dividend shares? Christopher Ruane…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Want your ISA to earn you a pound an hour for life? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

An ISA stuffed with dividend shares could potentially mean passive income rolling in year after year. Christopher Ruane explains how.

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Could already-expensive Rolls-Royce shares reach £20?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether there's any chance Rolls-Royce shares could seriously appreciate from their already lofty heights and push…

Read more »

Group of four young adults toasting with Flying Horse cans in Brazil
Investing Articles

Diageo shares aren’t worth considering unless this happens…

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why beaten-down Diageo shares may remain at these levels unless the business makes significant changes to…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

What passive income means for beginners

| Stephen Wright

High dividend yields can be nice at first, but the best passive income opportunities can often be found elsewhere in…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

How diversified does your Stocks and Shares ISA need to be?

| Stephen Wright

One of the best ways to minimise the risk of losses in a Stocks and Shares ISA is by building…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in the stock market to stop work and live off dividends?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Quitting work and living off stock market dividends sounds like a fantasy. But with the right strategy, it’s far more…

Read more »