Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA for a £36,000 second income?

How much do you need in an ISA for a £36,000 second income?

Zaven Boyrazian explains how investors can aim to earn a £3,000 monthly second income using dividend shares like this FTSE 100 hero.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Tree lined "tunnel" in the English countryside of West Sussex in autumn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Want to earn an extra £36,000 second income entirely tax-free? It might sound too good to be true, but a growing number of ISA investors are turning this dream into a reality.

With the UK stock market delivering an average total return of 8% a year, drip feeding just £500 a month into an ISA could be all it takes to start eventually earning a five-figure passive income. And those who start early can go on to earn a lot more. Here’s how.

Aiming for £36,000

Looking at the FTSE 100 today, passive index investors can expect to earn a dividend yield of roughly 2.9%. And at this level of payout, earning £36,000 a year will require a pretty massive portfolio worth £1.24m.

However, for stock pickers, the required threshold is significantly lower. By building a custom ISA portfolio, even at today’s valuations, it isn’t too tricky to generate a 5% annual yield. And at this rate, the required portfolio size drops to £720,000 – that’s £520,000 less!

Of course, not many people have close to three-quarters-of-a-million pounds just lying around. But the good news is, even a modest investor can still build this required wealth over time.

By investing £500 each month in line with the stock market’s average 8% rate, this threshold can be hit within around 29 years. And after close to three decades of compounding, the challenge now becomes finding high-quality dividend stocks that pay a 5% yield.

Income opportunities in 2026

Looking across the FTSE 350, there are over 60 stocks with a yield of 5% or more in January. And among these stands Aviva (LSE:AV.), which continues to offer a fairly chunky 5.5% payout, even after climbing close to 40% in the last 12 months.

The insurance giant’s been on a bit of a rampage in recent years. With rising interest rates sparking fresh life into the pension risk transfer market, driving up demand for the firm’s annuities. And with management leveraging its financial strength to execute the takeover of Direct Line, the company’s seemingly on track for another strong year.

Aviva’s currently aiming to deliver an 11% average earnings per share growth rate by 2028 while simultaneously boosting its return on equity all the way to 20% through improved profit and free cash flow generation.

That’s definitely good news for income investors since profit and cash flow are ultimately what fund dividends. However, even the most promising investments have their weak spots. In the case of Aviva, there’s significant execution risk when it comes to integrating Direct Line.

Large-scale acquisitions and mergers come with all sorts of unexpected complexities. And if the anticipated synergies and savings fail to materialise or surprise costs start to spiral, the company could fall short of its medium-term targets.

Even if integration goes without a hitch, claims inflation driven by US tariffs, particularly for motor insurance, could nonetheless offset savings, compressing margins in the process.

Nevertheless, with an impressive track record and a business model that’s becoming increasingly capital light, I think Aviva shares may be worth investigating further. And it’s not the only second income-generating opportunity I’ve got my eye on right now.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

£3,000 invested in Greggs shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

What's been going on lately with Greggs shares? Christopher Ruane digs into why strong long-term performance has stalled -- and…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

A 7.3% dividend yield at a 5.5 P/E! Should I buy this cheap stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With a dirt cheap P/E ratio and a surging yield, could this high street retail stock offer impressive long-term growth…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Here’s how you can aim to retire with £11,973 a year in passive income

| James Beard

It’s never too late to consider the stock market. And with regular investments, a decent passive income might be more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why TBC Bank could be the hottest dividend stock in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is bullish on this promising mid-cap dividend stock with a high yield, excellent coverage and an attractive valuation.…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the US stock market drops, here’s Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett’s gone through and profited from multiple stock market crashes and corrections over the last 60 years. Here’s how…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Down 70%, could this be one of the best bargain stocks to buy in 2026?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian’s hunting for the best stocks to buy in 2026. Could this plummeting oil & gas enterprise be the…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP for a £2,500 monthly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones reveals how much is needed to generate a high and rising regular passive income from FTSE 100 shares,…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

This under-the-radar REIT could deliver stellar income for UK investors in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down the investment case for a small but up-and-coming REIT that looks poised to deliver shareholders lucrative…

Read more »