Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Why did this flying FTSE 250 growth stock just jump another 10%?

Why did this flying FTSE 250 growth stock just jump another 10%?

So we expect bigger daily jumps from FTSE 250 stocks than the FTSE 100 when there’s good news? This trading update supports the idea.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Computacenter (LSE: CCC) led the FTSE 250 Thursday morning (22 January) with an early 10% spike. It’s one of the mid-cap index’s best growth stocks of the past 12 months, with a 61% gain.

The driver this time is a sparkling trading update ahead of full-year results, announcing a 32% revenue surge at constant currency. The gains are mostly driven by the firm’s Technology Sourcing division, which saw a 38% gross invoiced income rise.

AI profit potential

There was one immediate standout for me. The update said: “We are particularly pleased with our execution in North America, achieving consistently strong growth throughout the year with both enterprise and hyperscale customers“.

Hyperscale customers — I like that bit. Nobody can have missed the AI technology surge. And along with all those souped-up processing chips and large language models, the business needs infrastructure.

Computacenter is all about providing the IT hardware — the computers, the networks, and all the rest — that the tech industry runs on. And much of the software to control it it all. It offers strategy, advisory and management services too.

Old-time investors like to hark back to the California gold rush days. Back then, some made it big and some went bust. But the traders selling the picks and shovels pocketed a bundle. Companies like Computacenter are the picks and shovels sellers of the AI revolution.

What next?

Full-year results aren’t due until 26 March, but it sounds like they should be worth waiting for. With this latest announcement, management said “We now expect adjusted profit before tax for 2025 to be no less than £270m, comfortably ahead of market expectations“. Analysts had been forecasting between £243m and £259m.

Net funds at the end of December reached £600m, excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities.

Looking forward to 2026, the board also told us: “We exited 2025 in a strong position with a committed product order backlog across all geographies at the end of December which is significantly ahead of both our position in December 2024 and at the end of June 2025“.

Cheap at the price?

The biggest opportunity also brings what I see as the main danger. Never mind an AI bubble bursting, if there’s even a slowing of spend in the coming year it would could see investors turn away from tech stocks. We also have to be keenly aware that trade with the US is not exactly smooth sailing these days.

And Computacenter being a relatively small FTSE 250 company might make large investors less confident. But I think the share price valuation has enough safety to cover the risk. We’re looking at a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20 based on the latest share price and my estimated update for the earnings consensus. I think that’s fair.

Investors who want a piece of the future AI pie, but with less risk than going for the leading-edge Nasdaq techies, might do well to consider Computacenter.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Computacenter Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Why I’m still betting on Berkshire Hathaway – even after Warren Buffett

| Stephen Wright

Berkshire Hathaway is an economic powerhouse. But is the company vulnerable to activist pressure when the time comes to sell…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

2 top REITs I’m considering for my 2026 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Alan Oscroft

Working out our 2026 Stocks and Shares ISA plans now should give us a great chance to be ahead of…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

From pennies to £13: can Rolls-Royce shares keep on going?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have already had a strong start to 2026, hitting a new all-time high. Here's how our writer feels…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Tesla stock for my ISA in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla now has robotaxis on the road and plans to pump out millions of Optimus robots in future. But does…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 dirt-cheap UK stocks to consider buying with massive recovery potential

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says investors looking for bargain stocks to buy might consider these three FTSE 100 companies that have all…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Up 20% in a matter of days! Should I sell my BAE Systems shares in 2026?

| John Fieldsend

BAE Systems shares are rocketing higher in 2026. Our Foolish author is wondering whether it might be time to sell…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

I’m sorry, but I won’t touch National Grid shares with a bargepole

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones knows he's in a minority, but he still doesn't think National Grid shares are all they're cracked up…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

What next for the ABF share price after this latest update?

| Alan Oscroft

The Associated British Foods (ABF) share price gained some modest respite after the company firmed up its latest trading figures.

Read more »