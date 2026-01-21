Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What on earth’s going on with Greggs shares?

What on earth’s going on with Greggs shares?

Why are Greggs shares falling as the company seemingly goes from strength to strength? Our Foolish author looks into the mystery.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares are having an odd month. The share price was one of the FTSE 250‘s biggest losers on 8 January, falling 7% in a single day. This followed the company’s Q4 trading update with sales up yet again to over the £2bn mark.

The nation’s well-loved purveyor of steak bakes and vegan sausage rolls is still growing too. Around 120 new bakeries are set to open up and down the country in the year ahead. So what seems to be the problem? The answer could lie in a curious comment from the CEO about British eating habits.

Chief exec Roisin Currie described the changing tastes of Britons who frequent Greggs’ stores. The headline remark is that they’re plumping for “smaller portions” because of the effects of appetite-suppressing drugs.

The firm announced a shift in the type of foods purchased too. In came healthier options including higher protein and fibre foods. Out went its more traditional offerings like pasties and cakes.

It remains to be seen just how this will affect the company long-term. On the one hand, there are promising signs like a viral Tiktok campaign about selling boiled eggs in pots. Millions of views were racked up from a tagline of: “What weirdo buys boiled eggs from Greggs?”

On the other hand, a Greggs that sells smaller foods and fewer pasties does not sound like a recipe for success. Perhaps the most telling sign is that while growth is still happening, it’s slowing down. That trading update revealed that profit guidance for the year ahead was downgraded.

Value on offer?

Amid the uncertainty, one detail stands out to me: Greggs shares might be on sale. The share price is down 50% from a high in 2021. Is it time to follow that age-old investing mantra of ‘buy low, sell high’? Is this a chance to invest in the baker at half price?

The fall in value has turned it into a potential option for value hunters and dividend aficionados. The price-to-earnings ratio has dropped to 12. That’s well below historical values and the FTSE 250 average. It’s rare to see such a low P/E from a company that is still growing.

The dividend yield has jumped to over 4% too. That could mean returns above the current interest rate from dividends alone. Forecasts suggest these could increase up to the financial year of 2026 too.

All the signs seem to be point at a shift from Greggs – formerly one of the fastest-growing large UK businesses – into a mature company with little growth on the horizon. There are no guarantees either way, but this isn’t a stock I want to add to my portfolio at the moment.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Lady taking a carton of Ben & Jerry's ice cream from a supermarket's freezer
Investing Articles

Should I buy Unilever or Magnum Ice Cream shares after the demerger?

| John Fieldsend

What has happened to Unilever shares since the Magnum Ice Cream demerger? Could they be a cheap buy following the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My battle plan for the stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones see nothing to fear in a stock market crash, so long as investors have a strategy to turn…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 250 trusts I’m eyeing up for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

This writer wants more global diversification in his Stocks and Shares ISA. Why does this pair of FTSE 250 investment…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

With a P/E ratio of just 7, is this the best value stock on the FTSE 100 today?

| James Beard

While looking for opportunities in value stocks, James Beard uncovered one that’s trading at a historically low earnings multiple. What’s…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer UK stocks to consider buying now with just £100?

| James Beard

These three UK stocks are among the most popular with investors right now. But is it a good idea to…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing For Beginners

The Glencore share price is up 23% in a month! What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out the sharp rise in the Glencore share price, but outlines why it might not represent a…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Which are the best UK stocks to buy right now? Here’s what the experts say…

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for stocks to buy in 2026 to hold for the long term? Me too, and I'm finding experts turning…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 penny shares tipped to soar 63% (or more) in 2026!

| Royston Wild

City brokers think these penny shares are set for lift-off over the next year. Here Royston Wild explains why they're…

Read more »