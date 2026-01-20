Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With 2,685 shares in this 7.2%-yielding FTSE 100 gem, investors can target £12,406 in yearly passive income!

With 2,685 shares in this 7.2%-yielding FTSE 100 gem, investors can target £12,406 in yearly passive income!

This FTSE 100 financial giant could turn a modest investment into serious passive income over time, with the long‑term totals surprising many investors.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For investors hunting for passive income, Phoenix Group (LSE: PHNX) remains a standout FTSE 100 opportunity, in my view.

The company is the UK’s largest life and pensions consolidator. This type of business is built around scale and cost discipline, and generates predictable, long‑duration cash flows.

The firm has consistently maintained one of the highest dividend yields in the top-tier index. And management explicitly targets sustainable, growing dividends.

So, what sort of income are we looking at here over time?

Rising dividend yield forecasts

In 2024, Phoenix paid a 54p total dividend, currently yielding 7.2% on the £7.45 share price. This is more than double the FTSE 100’s current average of 3.1%.

Nonetheless, analysts forecast the dividend will rise to 54.7p this year, 57.2p next year, 59p in 2027, and 60.8p in 2028. These imply respective yields of 7.3%, 7.7%, 7.9%, and 8.2%.

This continues a clear rising trend over the past five years, in line with management’s progressive dividend policy. This is where a dividend is expected to rise with earnings per share but will not be cut if earnings fall.

Specifically, these have risen from 47.5p in 2020 to 54p in 2024, while 2025’s interim dividend was 27.35p against 26.65p last year.

How much passive income can be made?

I have a £20,000 holding in Phoenix, and the same amount would buy 2,685 shares now.

With this holding investors would make £21,000 in dividends after 10 years at the current 7.2% yield. It ignores future forecast rises, but also potential falls, which can occur over time. The figure also includes the dividends being reinvested back into the stock, known as ‘dividend compounding’.

On the same basis, the dividends could potentially rise to £152,307 after 30 years. Including the initial investment, the holding would be worth £172,307 by then.

And at that stage, it would pay £12,406 in yearly passive income.

Solid business foundations?

Phoenix’s model is built on long‑duration life and pensions cash flows, with a focus on closed life‑insurance books. These are policies no longer sold to new customers, but that still generate steady, long‑term cash flows as they wind down.

This capital supports the dividend and funds new acquisitions, which then add further cash flow to the group.

A risk here is a further squeeze on household finances as living costs rise. This could lead customers to close policies, reducing the cash flows Phoenix relies on.

However, its latest results (H1 2025, released on 8 September) saw adjusted operating profit rise 25% year on year to £451m. Operating cash generation – which can be a major growth driver in itself – increased 9%. And the interim dividend was raised 3% to 27.35p.

Phoenix said it remains on track to achieve a 2024-2026 total cash generation target of £5.1bn, with £2.6bn of this already made.

It is also on target for a 140%-180% shareholder capital coverage ratio range, which currently stands at 175%.

My investment view

I believe Phoenix remains one of the FTSE 100’s most reliable income engines.

The dividend is supported by long‑duration cash flows and a strong solvency position. Forecasts point to steady earnings and cash generation, strengthening the case for rising dividends over time.

I will be adding to my holding very soon and think the stock well worth other investors’ consideration too.

Simon Watkins has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s how you could target £7,066 a year of retirement income by putting just £5 a day into HSBC shares…

| Simon Watkins

Some in the markets may think HSBC shares have risen too far, but my analysis implies the opposite -- and…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Buying 5,000 BT shares generates passive income of…

| James Beard

BT has increased the interim dividend for its current financial year. Is now the time to consider buying the telecom…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Vodafone shares or BT? Which should I consider buying?

| James Beard

UK telecoms stocks are booming, with Vodafone's shares doing particularly well. James Beard compares the FTSE 100’s two largest in…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

I don’t care if the stock market crashes. I’m still buying cheap UK shares

| James Beard

Some commentators are expecting a stock market crash. But should investors ignore these gloomy predictions and carry on investing?

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

4 huge risks to Rolls-Royce shares in 2026!

| Royston Wild

After more than doubling in value in 2025, can Rolls-Royce shares soar again this year? Royston Wild has his doubts…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Lloyds shares reach £1.50 in 2026?

| James Beard

Having smashed through the 100p barrier, could Lloyds shares rise another 50% in 2026? Or might they come back down…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Dividend Shares

£4k invested in this income share could pay £109 each quarter

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through an income share with a double-digit percentage yield, operating in a sector that's endured a tough…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

9.7% dividend yields! Should I buy these FTSE income shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Unloved FTSE 250 income shares offer some of the highest yields in the index, but can they continue to maintain…

Read more »