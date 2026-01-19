Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: in 2026 the rather sad Greggs’ share price could turn £20,000 into…

Prediction: in 2026 the rather sad Greggs’ share price could turn £20,000 into…

The Greggs share price continues to suffer. Dr James Fox thinks this was inevitable with little love for the company famed for its cheap sausage rolls.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Greggs‘ (LSE:GRG) share price has fallen another 4% since the turn of the year. Nothing huge, but it compounds sizeable losses in 2025.

Personally, I’m not surprised. Greggs’ shares have traded phenomenally high for a company that makes baked goods. Remember, this stock was trading around 25 times forward earnings 18 months ago. I can get Nvidia cheaper than that today.

Expectations were clearly sky high, and delivery has been a lot weaker than investors expected.

Earnings expected to be flat

Greggs has flagged that earnings for fiscal 2026 are expected to be broadly flat. The problem is, that’s from a fairly low base. Sales growth should continue, supported by new shop openings and modest like-for-like gains, while the business maintains market share in a subdued food-to-go market.

However, margins may face pressure as new supply chain capacity comes online, though cost control remains strong and capital expenditure is set to fall after the recent investment peak.

Management expects underlying profits to match 2025 levels, with any unforeseen positives dependent on a recovery in consumer confidence. This message was broadcast in the Q4 trading update during which like-for-like sales only increased by 2.9%.

Analysts lower expectations

Analysts can get it vastly wrong. And quite frankly, as in any industry, some just aren’t great at their jobs. I often wonder if the less capable analysts are given Greggs to cover.

Anyway, the current share price target from the 14 analysts covering the stock is £19.52. That’s 19% above the current price and broadly suggests the stock’s good value at the current position.

However, it’s worth reminding ourselves of the position analysts took 18 months ago. On 21 September 2024, for example, the share price was £31.40 and the consensus target from the 12 analysts was £33.01.

Imagine if we’d have taken that as guaranteed. Many investors probably did. Even though this sausage roll maker was trading near 25 times earnings.

Valuation doesn’t scream buy

So where are we now? Well, it’s trading around 12.4 times forward earnings. However, if we account for net debt, which is now around 27% of the market-cap, that figure rises to almost 16 times.

Here’s the big question, do I want to pay 16 times earnings for a stock that’s barely growing earnings? Personally, no. The 4.2% dividend yield sweetens the opportunity but it’s just not enough to get me excited.

From what we know at the moment, I’d suggest the stock’s trading just above fair value. However, my understanding of fair value would change if operational performance improves.

For now though, I see this as a stock struggling against trends in healthy eating and weight loss. It might change, but that’s how I see it today.

In short, I believe that in an efficient market, Greggs’ share price would fall modestly or remain broadly in the same position over the next year. As such, £20,000 would still roughly be worth £20,000, especially when the dividend’s accounted for!

James Fox has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

2 top shares to consider stuffing in an ISA and holding until 2036!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild reckons these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks could potentially turbocharge returns from a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider as tariff threats explode!

| Royston Wild

Are you looking for lifeboats as global trade wars intensify? Royston Wild thinks these FTSE 100 safe haven shares demand…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Growth Shares

2 UK growth stocks exposed to escalating US trade tensions

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the latest tariff news impacting UK companies and flags up a couple of growth stocks that could…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
US Stock

This good news could help to fuel a long-term Amazon share price rally

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a new deal struck regarding copper and talks through the broader positive implications it could have…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 22% to under £11, is this high-tech FTSE high-flyer a screaming bargain now?

| Simon Watkins

Despite solid growth, strong margins, and rising cash generation, this FTSE tech star has dropped sharply. So is it seriously…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could aim for £9,532 in yearly dividend income from this 9.9%-yielding FTSE 250 high-yield gem

| Simon Watkins

A near double-digit yield backed by growing cash flow and long-term contracts makes Energean look like one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

At a bargain-basement valuation under £19, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 banking gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 giant has reshaped its business and its balance sheet and is growing fast. With the shares still…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

How to target a growing second income by investing in dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

A portfolio of dividend shares can be a great source of extra income. But it’s best when that income stream…

Read more »