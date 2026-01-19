Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How little is £5k invested in Greggs shares last year now worth?

How little is £5k invested in Greggs shares last year now worth?

Just how much money have Greggs shares lost investors in 2025? And could the stock secretly be getting ready for a stellar recovery rally in 2026?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2025 was a rough year for Greggs (LSE:GRG) shares, with the British bakery chain seeing close to 40% of its market cap wiped out. And with this downward trajectory continuing into 2026, even after dividends, a £5,000 investment at the start of last year is now only worth roughly £3,028.

That’s obviously a painful loss. But with the dividend yield now at 4.2% and the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sitting at just 11.5, could a secret buying opportunity have potentially emerged?

How did we get here?

Despite what the large drop in its share price suggests, Greggs’ actual business hasn’t imploded. While profits have come under some pressure, sales have remained relatively resilient. Instead, the main issue is that growth stalled.

A combination of poor weather conditions, sudden cost inflation for wages and raw ingredients, along with conditioned investments into expanding capacity, squeezed operating margins.

Management has been able to offset some of this pressure through price hikes. However, Greggs’ reputation as a cheap-and-cheerful on-the-go food retailer has limited this flexibility, especially in the currently subdued UK economic environment.

As such, with the slowdown of like-for-like sales, investors grew concerned that the little growth which remained was actually being driven by new store openings rather than actual demand. And consequently, the shares were re-rated from a quality-growth to a steady-mature stock, dragging down the share price.

A potential rebound?

As of January 2026, Greggs is the most heavily shorted company on the London Stock Exchange. But should it start delivering stronger results, the unwinding of these short positions could translate into a powerful rally. And a lot of the recent headwinds do look temporary.

While somewhat random, improved weather conditions at the start of 2026 could help deliver some nice year-on-year results. At the same time, the continued moderation of inflation combined with real wage growth supports higher discretionary consumer spending and lower ingredient costs.

Furthermore, with Greggs’ capital investments into its supply chain and digital infrastructure now past its peak, operating margins could start to widen towards the end of 2026 into 2027. And it’s worth pointing out that in its latest guidance, the group expects its net cash generation to return to positive territory this year.

What to watch

A large short position with potential growth catalysts does set the stage for a share price rally. However, it’s far from a guaranteed outcome.

With Greggs stores already set up in regions of the country with the highest density of population, new Greggs locations may struggle to deliver similar unit economics.

Furthermore, while falling inflation does bode well for production costs, wages remain a challenge with yet another increase in the minimum wage coming in April this year. Don’t forget, the bakery chain has over 32,000 employees.

Its ongoing pilot scheme with its new self-service kiosks may help address this challenge. But rolling this out to all Greggs locations, once again, ramps up capital expenditures in the short term.

So, what’s the verdict? I think there’s still a lot to like about this business. But with plenty of challenges in 2026, it seems prudent to be patient and wait for more signs of recovery progress before buying Greggs shares today. Luckily, there are plenty of other growth opportunities I’ve got my eye on right now.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

2 top shares to consider stuffing in an ISA and holding until 2036!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild reckons these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks could potentially turbocharge returns from a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider as tariff threats explode!

| Royston Wild

Are you looking for lifeboats as global trade wars intensify? Royston Wild thinks these FTSE 100 safe haven shares demand…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Growth Shares

2 UK growth stocks exposed to escalating US trade tensions

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the latest tariff news impacting UK companies and flags up a couple of growth stocks that could…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
US Stock

This good news could help to fuel a long-term Amazon share price rally

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a new deal struck regarding copper and talks through the broader positive implications it could have…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 22% to under £11, is this high-tech FTSE high-flyer a screaming bargain now?

| Simon Watkins

Despite solid growth, strong margins, and rising cash generation, this FTSE tech star has dropped sharply. So is it seriously…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could aim for £9,532 in yearly dividend income from this 9.9%-yielding FTSE 250 high-yield gem

| Simon Watkins

A near double-digit yield backed by growing cash flow and long-term contracts makes Energean look like one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

At a bargain-basement valuation under £19, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 banking gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 giant has reshaped its business and its balance sheet and is growing fast. With the shares still…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

How to target a growing second income by investing in dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

A portfolio of dividend shares can be a great source of extra income. But it’s best when that income stream…

Read more »