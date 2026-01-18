Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: analysts reckon the Marks and Spencer share price could soar 25% in 2026

Prediction: analysts reckon the Marks and Spencer share price could soar 25% in 2026

The Marks and Spencer share price lost all of its momentum in 2025 after a cyberattack crippled online sales. Now, however, it’s back in business.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Marks and Spencer (LSE:MKS) share price has started 2026 positively after the retailer reported strong trading over the Christmas period. However, it still trades far below its highs of 2025.

So, why is that?

Well, many of you will remember that the company was hit by a cyberattack in April, and from that moment onwards, earnings expectations for the year collapsed.

Until that point, analysts had expected the company to deliver around 31p in earnings per share (EPS) for FY26. However, the consensus forecast slipped and slipped as the operational constraints dragged onwards.

The consensus now is for 23.2p per share in FY26. But the financial year is coming to an end and it’s time to look forward to FY27.

Earnings to recover

EPS is forecast to come in at 34.1p in FY27. That’s a significant change on FY26 but it all relates to the cyberattack providing a lower base. With this figure in mind, the stock is trading around 10.1 times forward earnings.

That puts it at a significant discount to peers in the grocery sector. It’s worth noting that it’s more diversified than most of its peers with around 30% of sales coming from fashion, home and beauty — this would typically make it deserving of a premium not a discount.

The company does sit on a fair amount of net debt — £2.5bn of it. However, the size of this debt relative to the company’s market cap is actually quite small compared to its peers. So, it’s that relative valuation idea again, and Marks is coming out on top.

The dividend is small, but that’s not an issue unless we’re only investing for the near-term dividends. In my position, I’d rather see my investments rise by 25% annually instead of receiving 5% in yields.

Analysts are bullish

There are currently 16 brokers covering Marks and Spencer — 12 Buys or Strong Buys, and just three Holds. There are no Sell ratings.

This is a very good start.

Now the average share price target is 427.8p. That’s 25% above the share price at the time of writing. And while institutional analysts are a mixed bunch the consensus of 16 analysts is normally a good indicator of a undervalued position.

The bottom line

Predictions can be wrong though.

Marks and Spencer is still seen as a premium brand and it’s worth considering what impact there would be if the UK economy faced another recession or cost-of-living crisis. While there’s certainly a defensive element to food and clothing, customers would be more likely to trade down in such an economy.

However, having traded down last weekend from M&S to Aldi — purely because we were driving past — I can pledge myself as a long-term customer of the former. Aldi was cheaper on face value, but I thought it was utter rubbish and at least 15% of our basket was inedible.

Anyway, there are always ifs, buts, and maybes. But I believe this stock is worth considering seriously.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate enough passive income for a ‘comfortable’ retirement?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

An investment ISA can be a very effective retirement saving account. But how much money do you need to create…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

New to investing? Here’s how to find passive income opportunities

| Stephen Wright

The stock market's a great place to look for passive income opportunities. But there are a few things to keep…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How much would I need invested in an ISA to earn £2,317 a month in passive income?

| Andrew Mackie

I ran the numbers to see what it takes in an ISA to earn £2,317 a month, showing how disciplined…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Why I bought the dip on this FTSE 250 stock this week

| Stephen Wright

Despite some uninspiring results, Stephen Wright thinks this FTSE 250 firm with a market value of just £2bn is looking…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Should I buy this dividend stock with a 7%+ yield?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian takes a closer look at a struggling high-yield dividend stock that could be getting ready for an impressive…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

As Warren Buffett retires, what have been his best pieces of advice to investors?

| James Beard

After six decades in charge of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett stood down at the end of last year. But what…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

3 brilliant funds for passive income in the UK

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With these three funds, an investor could potentially build a well-diversified passive income stream with a very healthy yield.

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

Here are the best dividend-focused stocks to buy right now, according to experts

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian highlights a couple of dividend-focused stock picks from institutional analysts that could deliver impressive results in 2026.

Read more »