I asked ChatGPT to design the ultimate 5-stock passive income ISA – here's what I got 

Harvey Jones is looking for FTSE dividend stocks to help him generate a passive income in retirement, and decided to ask artificial intelligence. It didn’t go well.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m looking to fill up this year’s Stocks and Shares ISA, and building a lifelong passive income is my priority. I’ll do that by investing in FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares, which pay some of the most generous dividends in the world.

I’m always on the lookout for top UK income stocks, so decided to ask ChatGPT to design what I called the ultimate five-stock passive income ISA, with a minimum yield of 5%.

I’d never use a chatbot to pick stocks for me. All too often ChatGPT supplies outdated or incorrect data, and makes daft or dangerous assumptions. Investors have to make their own decisions.

FTSE 100 dividend stars

The robot started by throwing the three biggest FTSE 100 yielders at me – Legal & General Group, Phoenix Group Holdings and M&G. Nothing wrong with them individually, as they yield between 7% and 8%, well above my 5% target. But they’re all in the financial services sector, and performances have been similar. I hold them as part of a 20-stock portfolio, but would never bung all three into a five-stock ISA. Diversification’s vital.

I asked ChatGPT to replace Phoenix and M&G. It started to hallucinate. Its suggestion? Defence stock BAE Systems. This is another stock I hold, and its shares have done brilliantly of late, soaring 75% in a year. But BAE’s trailing yield is just 1.6%, well short of my target criteria. ChatGPT squares the circle by wrongly claiming it yields 5%. I don’t know where it got that from.

Its other replacement was cigarette maker Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB). I don’t buy tobacco stocks, but ChatGPT wasn’t to know that. But I do admire it for the brilliant dividend income it pays, and the impressive share price growth mustered, despite stringent regulation and the welcome long-term decline in smoking.

The Imperial Brands share price is up 16% in the year, and 90% over five. Yet it still yields a solid 5.3% and here’s the most surprising thing. It looks cheap, with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 9.6, roughly half the FTSE 100 average.

Many people dislike big tobacco, but it’s been a brilliant investment this millennium. Rival British American Tobacco may also be worth considering.

ChatGPT also threw power giant National Grid at me, claiming it yields 6%. Correct number: 4%. Like I said, don’t bet the farm on a bot. Personally, I don’t fancy National Grid because it’s spending tens of billions on the green energy transition, and the cost could eat into cash flows.

Finally, ChatGPT named FTSE 250 investment trust Foresight Environmental Infrastructure. It now yields a bumper 11.2% (ChatGPT says 6%) but the shares are way too volatile for my liking. It wouldn’t want that anywhere near my ultimate passive income ISA.

ChatGPT’s shown its limitations here. Investors need to pick their own stocks, according to their own criteria, balancing the need for dividends and long-term share price growth. There are plenty of fabulous income stocks out there, so get digging. And check the facts!

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems, Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Imperial Brands Plc, M&g Plc, and National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

