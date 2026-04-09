Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How are Diageo shares looking in April 2026?

How are Diageo shares looking in April 2026?

It’s been an eventful year so far, but what has the impact been for Diageo shares, and where might they go in the next few months?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Image source: Getty Images

Many have been eyeing up Diageo (LSE: DGE) shares, since they lost 50% in value, as perhaps one of the FTSE 100‘s best value stocks. I remember reading a lot of bullish predictions around the turn of the year. The new CEO ‘Drastic Dave’ was in and ready to ruffle a few feathers; the popularity of drinks like Guinness and Johnnie Walker would endure. The time to buy was now when the shares were at their cheapest.

What has happened since? The share price fell yet further, down 13% from the beginning of the year. That could mean April 2026 is simply an even more undervalued entry point, or it could mean the shares are nothing more than a falling knife – not something you want to catch hold of. Here’s what I think.

Consequences

It’s hard to discuss any stock this spring without mentioning the conflict in Iran. There’s good reason, too. There aren’t many companies across the world that won’t be affected by the blocked shipping lanes, rising cost of energy and insurance, and the consequences of inflation up and down the supply chain.

Inflation is the last thing Diageo wants after its recent struggles. For context, the latest sales figures suggest that folks are buying cheaper spirits, the problem especially pronounced with the white spirits (or baijiu) it sells in China.

This is at odds with the ‘premiumisation’ strategy the firm has been gunning for. Essentially, Diageo has been targeting the top end of the market while consumers have been shifting to the bottom end.

Fresh inflation worries might exacerbate these problems. And that’s a real risk if the conflict persists for much longer. This is one reason why the share price has been falling this year.

The case

How are things looking now then? Well, bargain hunters will notice that the forward price-to-earnings ratio has now dropped to around 11. That’s well below the FTSE 100 average and less than half the P/E ratio of 25 that Diageo had been trading at only a couple of years ago.

Such a cheap valuation suggests threats on the horizon or a company in decline. Which is the case here?

It’s true that concerns around lower alcohol consumption have been one of the causes of the firm’s malaise. The biggest risk is probably that the recent shift away from booze among Gen Z and those taking weight-loss drugs accelerates. These type of macroeconomic factors can worsen the plight of even the best-run businesses.

On the other hand, revenue and earnings haven’t been hit hard yet. That’s why the P/E ratio is looking so attractive – Diageo is still making a lot of money. And the latest forecasts suggest sales will grow in all regions over the next two years. I think the stock is worth considering.

John Fieldsend has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing For Beginners

1 FTSE 250 stock I like and 1 I’ll avoid after the stock market correction

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith analyses the move lower in certain FTSE 250 companies over the past month and picks one that looks…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Is April 2026 a great time to buy Lloyds shares?

| John Fieldsend

Lloyds shares have been flying over the last two years. And there's one factor that could mean the bank continues…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Want to aim for a £500 second income each month? Here’s how much it takes

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane digs into the numbers and mechanics that could let someone with no shares today build an annual second…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Down 95%, what might it take for the Aston Martin share price to rise 2,000%?

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price has collapsed. Our writer considers what it might take for it to regain some ground…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

P/Es below 7! 3 staggeringly cheap shares despite yesterday’s rally

| Harvey Jones

Investors who fear they have missed their opportunity to buy cheap shares as the stock market recovers might want to…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Want to know what UK investors have been buying in their ISAs?

| Royston Wild

Looking for stock, trust, and fund ideas this April? Royston Wild discusses what Brits have been stuffing in their Stocks…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Why aren’t people buying Greggs shares by the bucketload?

| Paul Summers

Greggs' shares remain in the doldrums. But should Foolish investors consider pouncing while others won't? Paul Summers takes a fresh…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in easyJet shares 2 days ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

easyJet shares just experienced a sharp move higher. So anyone who invested in the budget airline operator two days ago…

Read more »