Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much would £5,000 put into Nvidia stock 5 years ago be worth now?

How much would £5,000 put into Nvidia stock 5 years ago be worth now?

Nvidia stock has been on fire over the past few years. Christopher Ruane reviews its performance — and weighs his next move.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the past few years, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become the world’s largest listed company thanks to a stellar stock market performance. Over the past five years, Nvidia stock has soared 1,354%.

What would that have meant in terms of investment returns – and might it still be worth me buying some Nvidia stock now, for the first time?

Serious wealth creator

Over five years, that soaring share price means that an initial £5,000 purchase of Nvidia stock would now be worth close to £73,000.

I am ignoring the impact of moving exchange rates, but as Nvidia is listed on a US stock exchange in dollars that would have had an impact on a UK-based investor. That would be fairly slight as the US dollar-to-pound exchange rate is within a couple of cents of where it was five years ago. But it is always worth bearing exchange rate risks in mind when investing in a share denominated in a foreign currency,

That increase from a £5,000 investment five years ago to a valuation close to £73,000 today is already the stuff of investor dreams. But wait – there’s more!

The “more” to which I refer is the dividend. With a yield of 0.02%, Nvidia is hardly a passive income powerhouse! But, still, £5,000 invested at the lower share price five years ago ought to yielding more and earning around £15 per year in dividends.

More excitingly, Nvidia is massively profitable, so I think it has the potential to fund a much richer dividends in future.

AI has been a boon for Nvidia

So, between share price growth and dividend prospects, could Nvidia stock make a good choice for my portfolio at the moment?

Past performance is not necessarily a guide to what will happen in future. That is important to remember, even though doing so can be difficult when looking at how well Nvidia stock has performed in recent years.

A lot of that strong performance reflects a boom in demand for chips to support companies’ increased use of AI.

Without that, Nvidia would still have a sizeable business thanks to other applications such as gaming, but I do not think that could justify anything like its current $4.5trn market capitalisation.

Should I buy?

So, as a potential investor, a key question I am asking myself is what I think will happen to AI-related demand.

I do not know. We might only be in the early stages of AI demand, potentially pushing up he Nvidia stock price in years to come.

Then again, perhaps once the initial excitement has waned, AI demand will fall sharply. Or maybe competitors will eat Nvidia’s breakfast by offering much cheaper chips. Nvidia’s proprietary designs, outstanding chip performance and expertise give it some protection against this, but not necessarily enough especially for price-conscious customers.

I do not think the current Nvidia stock price, at 46 times earnings, offers me sufficient margin of safety for such risks.

So, although I like the business, I will not be investing for now.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Worried about a volatile stock market? Here’s Warren Buffett’s approach

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why, even when the stock market looks volatile, he tries to follow the Warren Buffett approach to…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

I just dumped Fundsmith Equity from my Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP. Here’s why

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon just booted Fundsmith Equity out of his Stocks and Shares ISA and pensions. Here’s where he's deployed the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Am I missing something about Greggs shares?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer owns Greggs shares and reckons they are still priced as a potential bargain. Yet many investors seem to…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Down 50%, are Greggs shares a top turnaround investment for 2026?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Greggs shares have been absolutely hammered over the last 15 months or so. Could there be an opportunity for value…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Meet the stock that I think could be the FTSE 100’s next Rolls-Royce

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce shares have been one of the main forces driving the FTSE 100 to 10,000. But which stocks can take…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Down 22% with a P/E of 9, is Hikma one of the best passive income picks right now?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley digs deeper to uncover the real story behind Hikma Pharmaceuticals' big price drop, and whether it presents a…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Prediction: Diageo’s restructuring strategy will send its share price higher

| Stephen Wright

Diageo’s plan to revive its share price is a tried-and-tested strategy that UK investors have seen work for other companies…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Here’s the forecast for the BAE share price and dividend in 2026

| Dr. James Fox

The BAE share price has risen in recent weeks as geopolitical tensions have risen on the US capture of Venezuela's…

Read more »