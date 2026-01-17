Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 50%, are Greggs shares a top turnaround investment for 2026?

Down 50%, are Greggs shares a top turnaround investment for 2026?

Greggs shares have been absolutely hammered over the last 15 months or so. Could there be an opportunity for value investors as we start 2026?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Greggs‘ (LSE: GRG) shares have tanked recently. Over the last 15 months, they’ve fallen about 50%. So could they be a top turnaround play for 2026? Let’s take a look at the set-up.

A solid business

Greggs is a decent business. For a start, it has a very strong brand. Everyone knows this food-on-the-go company. Generally speaking, it’s trusted by consumers and seen as good value.

The retailer is also quite profitable. Typically, return on capital employed (ROCE) is about 20%, meaning that it’s far more profitable than the average UK business.

Given this high return on capital, the company has the financial firepower to open more shops in the past. In other words, it’s been able to reinvest its profits to drive growth.

As a result of this compounding strategy, the company’s put together a solid growth track record. Between 2014 and 2024, for example, net income rose from £38m to £153m.

Looking ahead, Greggs is planning to open more shops. This year, it’s targeting 120 new openings (it had 2,739 at the end of 2025).

The shares look cheap

Now today, Greggs shares look pretty cheap from a valuation perspective. Currently, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio here is about 13 – a relatively low earnings multiple for a high-quality business. But there are reasons for the low multiple. One is that Greggs’ recent performance has been pretty poor.

As a result of weak levels of consumer spending, changing eating habits (due to GLP-1 weight-loss drugs), and higher costs, the company’s posted a number of profit warnings. These have led to a downward valuation re-rating for the shares.

Note that earlier this month, the company told investors that profit for 2026 is likely to be flat year on year (sending the share price down about 7%). It blamed low consumer confidence for the underwhelming outlook along with costs related to its supply chain.

Long-term potential?

Is there scope for an improvement in performance and a pickup in the share price in the long term? I think so. Lower interest rates in the UK could free up disposable income. Meanwhile, menu enhancements (eg more focus on protein) could help to boost the appeal of its offering.

That said, I’m unconvinced that now’s the best time to consider buying here. The reason why is that the stock’s ‘short interest’ is extremely high. This means that many financial institutions are betting that the shares will fall from here.

These institutions obviously see further share price weakness ahead (expecting more weak trading updates throughout 2026).

Better opportunities in the market?

I’ll point out that short sellers (those who bet that stocks will fall) don’t always get it right. But they quite often do, as they tend to do a lot of research.

Personally, I’ve been burnt by heavily-shorted stocks in the past. So I’ll be steering clear of Greggs shares for now. In my view, there are better shares out there to consider buying.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Worried about a volatile stock market? Here’s Warren Buffett’s approach

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why, even when the stock market looks volatile, he tries to follow the Warren Buffett approach to…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

I just dumped Fundsmith Equity from my Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP. Here’s why

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon just booted Fundsmith Equity out of his Stocks and Shares ISA and pensions. Here’s where he's deployed the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Am I missing something about Greggs shares?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer owns Greggs shares and reckons they are still priced as a potential bargain. Yet many investors seem to…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Meet the stock that I think could be the FTSE 100’s next Rolls-Royce

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce shares have been one of the main forces driving the FTSE 100 to 10,000. But which stocks can take…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Down 22% with a P/E of 9, is Hikma one of the best passive income picks right now?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley digs deeper to uncover the real story behind Hikma Pharmaceuticals' big price drop, and whether it presents a…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Prediction: Diageo’s restructuring strategy will send its share price higher

| Stephen Wright

Diageo’s plan to revive its share price is a tried-and-tested strategy that UK investors have seen work for other companies…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Here’s the forecast for the BAE share price and dividend in 2026

| Dr. James Fox

The BAE share price has risen in recent weeks as geopolitical tensions have risen on the US capture of Venezuela's…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

The S&P 500 looks risky, but I’m still buying this stock

| Stephen Wright

The S&P 500 looks both unusually concentrated and unusually expensive. That’s a bad combination, but are there still buying opportunities?

Read more »