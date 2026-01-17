Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could this January be a good time to start investing?

Could this January be a good time to start investing?

Christopher Ruane explains why, for someone who wants to start investing, this month could potentially be as good a time as ever.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Ever wanted to start investing, but wanted to wait for the right moment? Some people put off getting into the stock market for years – or even forever – as they keep waiting for what they hope will be the right moment.

I understand that. Successful investing involves buying something for less than it ultimately turns out to be worth. So it makes sense not to want to overpay.

But the signals can be confusing. On one hand, the economy is lacklustre. Set against that though, we have already seen the blue-chip FTSE 100 index of leading British shares hit a new all-time high this month.

Market timing can be problematic

I think it can be helpful to step back from the question and ask exactly what the “right time” for someone to start investing might look like?

Some of that will be personal to them. Does their financial situation give them enough leeway to start buying shares, even if only on a small scale? Have they decided why they want to invest and set some goals?

Also, have they taken time to learn at least the basics of important concepts like how to value shares and how to diversify a portfolio to help reduce risk?

But there is a more general point too. There may not be a single “best” or “worst” time to start investing. To some extent, it depends on what investments someone makes.

Lots of people try to time the market by guessing what they think will happen next. But that can only ever be a guess.

Choosing individual shares

When I say that the right time to start investing depends on what investments someone makes, that is partly because shares do not move as a mass bloc. Even when the overall market may seem expensive, there may still be some individual bargain shares. Conversely, even after a market crash, some shares can still be overpriced.

That helps explain why I like to buy individual shares (as part of a diversified portfolio), instead of an index tracker.

One share to consider

At the moment, one share I think investors should consider is FTSE 100 asset manager M&G (LSE: MNG). The market for asset management is large and likely to stay that way over the long term. The sums involved mean that even fairly modest commissions can soon add up.

With its strong brand, deep experience and customer base in the millions across several dozen markets, M&G has proven it has the ability to generate cash on a meaningful scale.

That allows it to fund a juicy dividend. The current yield is already 6.9% — well over double the FTSE 100 average — and the company’s stated aim is to keep increasing its dividend per share annually.

Will it succeed? Dividends are never a sure thing at any company. One concern I have is that M&G may see policyholders take more funds out than they put in. That could hurt cash generation.

From a long-term perspective though, I am upbeat about the outlook for M&G.

Getting ready to invest

Of course, before someone can start investing, they need a platform to do so. That could be a share dealing account, Stocks and Shares ISA or trading app, for example.

Then after putting some money into the chosen vehicle, they could then start buying shares.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

How much would £5,000 put into Nvidia stock 5 years ago be worth now?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has been on fire over the past few years. Christopher Ruane reviews its performance -- and weighs his…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Worried about a volatile stock market? Here’s Warren Buffett’s approach

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why, even when the stock market looks volatile, he tries to follow the Warren Buffett approach to…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

I just dumped Fundsmith Equity from my Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP. Here’s why

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon just booted Fundsmith Equity out of his Stocks and Shares ISA and pensions. Here’s where he's deployed the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Am I missing something about Greggs shares?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer owns Greggs shares and reckons they are still priced as a potential bargain. Yet many investors seem to…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Down 50%, are Greggs shares a top turnaround investment for 2026?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Greggs shares have been absolutely hammered over the last 15 months or so. Could there be an opportunity for value…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Meet the stock that I think could be the FTSE 100’s next Rolls-Royce

| Stephen Wright

Rolls-Royce shares have been one of the main forces driving the FTSE 100 to 10,000. But which stocks can take…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Down 22% with a P/E of 9, is Hikma one of the best passive income picks right now?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley digs deeper to uncover the real story behind Hikma Pharmaceuticals' big price drop, and whether it presents a…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Prediction: Diageo’s restructuring strategy will send its share price higher

| Stephen Wright

Diageo’s plan to revive its share price is a tried-and-tested strategy that UK investors have seen work for other companies…

Read more »