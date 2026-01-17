Our writer gets out his calculator and does the maths to figure out how much a British investor should add to an ISA to earn a meaningful second income.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Building a second income from UK stocks: how much is needed?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

For many British investors in their 30s and 40s, the goal isn’t just to save for retirement – it’s to build a second income that takes the pressure off the paycheque.

With interest rates falling and inflation moderating, dividend-paying UK stocks are looking increasingly attractive as a vehicle to generate reliable passive returns. But how much capital do you actually need, and where should you start?

Crunching the numbers

Let’s consider a few scenarios. Say you want to generate £1,000 a month (£12,000 annually) of extra income, the amount required depends on yield. With a 5% yield, you’ll need £240,000 invested. With a 6% yield, £200,000 invested, at 7%, £171,000, and with 8%, just £150,000.

For someone in their mid-40s with £30,000 in savings, that may feel impossible. But don’t get disheartened — time and compounding can work wonders. For example, consider £500 invested monthly into a portfolio with a 7% total return (dividends plus capital growth). After 15 years, it would be worth around £150,000 and return £10,500 annually – all tax-free if held in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

The benefits of an ISA

For UK residents, investing via an ISA is a no-brainer choice. UK dividend tax means a basic-rate taxpayer loses 20% of their returns to tax. Inside a Stocks and Shares ISA? Zero tax. On £12,000 annual income, that’s £2,400 you keep instead of handing to HMRC. Over 20 years, that compounding difference is enormous – potentially £50,000 or more extra in your pocket.

And soon, it’ll be even more beneficial — in April 2027, the allowance for a Cash ISA drops to £12,000, while a Stocks and Shares allowance remains at £20,000. The message is clear: the government wants to make stock market investing more appealing.

However, not all shares are created equal.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Picking winners

One stock for income hunters to consider is Diageo (LSE: DGE), the global spirits giant behind Guinness, Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff. But isn’t it down 43% in the past five years? Yes, the company’s had a tough time recently, but bear with me.

In the broader scheme of things, it’s a textbook second income play. This is especially true for retirement savers seeking global diversification without leaving the UK market.

It typically yields around 4%-5.5% and has a decades-long track record of regular dividend increases. A portfolio of £150,000 of the shares could net between £6,750 to £8,250 in annual dividend returns.

The business benefits from premiumisation trends (consumers trading up to pricier spirits) and emerging-market growth, so dividends should steadily grow over a 15-20 year holding period.

However, it does face the risk of losses when the economy dips, as consumers opt for cheaper alternatives (rather than premium brands). That’s part of the reason why we’ve seen the stock fall in recent years. But with a new turnaround CEO, Sir Dave Lewis of Tesco fame, many analysts have tipped it for a recovery.

The bottom line

In the end, earning a second income by investing in stocks is about starting early, staying consistent and picking stocks with sustainable dividend policies.

With time and compounding on your side, even modest monthly contributions can grow into a meaningful, inflation-beating income stream for the future.