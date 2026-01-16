Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » Why Nvidia stock might not be the best AI share to buy for 2026

Why Nvidia stock might not be the best AI share to buy for 2026

Jon Smith points out some key reasons why Nvidia stock might struggle to outpace rivals this year, while stressing that he’s not expecting a crash.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For the past few years, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has been the go-to for those looking to gain exposure to AI. The share price has done handsomely in the process, rallying 39% in the past year. Yet after talking to a friend, there are several reasons as to why there might be other, better AI picks for investors right now.

Growth is priced in

Some investors buying the stock aren’t focused on this quarter’s earnings, but rather on the expectation of future earnings growth. This is one of the reasons the price-to-earnings ratio is high at 46. People aren’t buying it on earnings right now, but they could be years down the line, when AI adoption is much broader.

That’s fine, but it means the company has a high bar to meet. For 2026, the market may need continued stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue growth to justify the high valuation. If competitors win share or demand slows, expectations could get repriced quickly. This isn’t the case for competitors like Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, which would be the ones gaining market share. It’s one factor that could make these companies more attractive options.

Market cap

Nvidia is the largest company in the world by market cap. It currently stands at a whopping $4.43trn. This could make it harder for the share price to continue to deliver meaningful gains this year and beyond, simply because of the existing size.

For example, a small AI company might have a market cap of $1bn. It’s entirely plausible that the stock could double in value, pushing the market cap to $2bn, if the firm shows growth potential. Yet Nvidia would need to do something pretty extraordinary to add another $4.43trn worth of value to the business to replicate a 100% move. Put another way, Nvidia is now so large that it’ll struggle to expand at the same pace as when it was smaller.

Adjusting the view

Maybe I’m being too pessimistic. One argument from the other side is that, given the company’s size, it can afford to invest billions in research and development. This could help it to stay ahead of the crowd.

It’s also diversifying operations. Earlier this week, news broke of it partnering with Lilly to “pioneer robotics and physical AI to accelerate and scale medicine discovery and production.” The statement spoke about how it could “reinvent drug discovery as we know it.”

Both these factors do add weight to the case that Nvidia could keep doing well. Yet, at the end of the day, I don’t disagree with this view. Rather, I don’t think the size of the gains this year will match that of some other AI companies. On that basis, I’m looking for smaller companies with large potential to invest in instead, and think investors could consider doing the same.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Investing Articles

The BIGGEST holding in my stocks and shares ISA in 2026 is…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian reveals the largest holding in his Stocks and Shares ISA that’s already surged by almost 2,700% since he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget Rolls-Royce shares! This top growth stock looks more attractive in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks this growing sportswear disruptor could potentially deliver higher returns than Rolls-Royce shares moving forward.

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
US Stock

Should these updated analyst forecasts for Tesla stock change my view?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the forecasts for Tesla stock for the year ahead, and finds himself more optimistic…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Should I buy Fundsmith Equity for my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

Fundsmith has just reported its 2025 results. Is now the perfect time for me to add this giant fund to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
US Stock

£20,000 invested in Amazon shares just a month ago is already worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how an investment in Amazon just a few weeks ago would already show a paper profit --…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in AMD stock 6 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

AMD stock's rocketed over the past six months with the company now emerging as a formidable competitor to the AI…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 stocks to buy before they bounce back in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

Buying undervalued stocks is a great way to try and build wealth. But it’s even better when the companies are…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s defied gravity before. Can it do it again?

| Christopher Ruane

Could Tesla stock really be worth close to 300 times earnings -- or more? Christopher Ruane explains his thinking about…

Read more »