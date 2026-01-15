Member Login
Should these updated analyst forecasts for Tesla stock change my view?

Jon Smith takes a look at the forecasts for Tesla stock for the year ahead, and finds himself more optimistic than the consensus on the street.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

The first couple of weeks of the year typically see analysts at major banks and brokers update their views on particular stocks. Coming into 2026, I had an optimistic view of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock, based on several factors. Having taken a look at the target prices from several analysts, here’s the impact it’s had on me.

Running through the numbers

To begin with, we should be clear that analysts’ views are subjective. The target prices for the coming year aren’t guaranteed. However, these people are experts in their field, so it’s worth taking their views seriously at the same time. For reference, the Tesla share price is at $448.

There are some standout price targets, such as from the well-known Dan Ives at Wedbush, who’s calling for $600 within the next 12 months. On the other hand, analysts at JP Morgan upgraded their view of the US stock, but only from $130 to $150. This reflects one of the most negative views from major banks.

What’s also interesting to note is the incredibly wide range of forecasts. I can’t remember the last time I saw a $450 range in analyst views for such a mega-cap company. When I put them all together, the average target price is $405. This reflects around a 10% drop from the current price.

Digging a little deeper

One of the reasons why the team at JP Morgan isn’t overly optimistic for this year is due to a softer consumer demand trend. In fact, it thinks the business could be on the verge of not growing its full-year unit volumes. If realised, it would be the first time this has happened.

As a result, the team believes investors will be forced to reconsider the business’s growth trajectory and, therefore, where the share price should be relative to future earnings potential. The stock is up 14% over the past year, and has a price-to-earnings ratio of 306. So I do understand how this can be seen as a risk going forward.

Why I’m still optimistic

The fact that after the January updates, the average share price target is below the current price doesn’t overly bother me though. I can’t remember a year when there’s so much potential for Tesla to impress the market with new products. I’m talking about everything from robots through to the next-gen roadster. There’s so much in the works, on top of existing projects such as expanding the Cybertruck and a more affordable EV.

If any one of these projects gets meaningful traction in 2026, I think it could act as a major catalyst to help support the share price. The strong fanbase of Tesla, with powerful brand recognition and the early mover advantage it has in many of its markets, all add up to me to a positive outlook for this year. Granted, the risks mentioned earlier are valid, but on balance,I think it’s a stock for investors to consider.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

