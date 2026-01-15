Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Greggs shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to snap up this FTSE 250 favourite?

Greggs shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to snap up this FTSE 250 favourite?

Harvey Jones says investors have been handed a second chance to fill up on Greggs shares after recent dramatic drops. Just don’t get too greedy.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For a while, investors were making a small fortune out of Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares. The bakery chain was flavour of the month among users on The Motley Fool, attracting attention far beyond its status as a medium-sized FTSE 250 stock.

Part of that was down to impressive growth as Greggs saturated UK high streets and expanded into supermarkets, retail parks, railway stations, and even airports. The group’s marketing was just as impressive. The Greggs vegan sausage roll became a joke we could all sink our teeth into.

Growth stock falls

At their peak, roughly in the summer of 2024, the shares topped 3,000p but were getting expensive, with the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio heading towards 25. The trailing dividend yield slipped towards 2%. I wrote about Greggs regularly but decided investors were pricing in more growth than it could realistically serve up.

Then the cost-of-living crisis bit. Even a cheeky treat from Greggs became too costly for many households. Sales continued to rise, but at a slower pace from October 2025. And that was all it took to change sentiment.

The Greggs share price has now slumped 38% over two years and 21% over 12 months. It’s also made a poor start to 2026, falling 6.5% in the last week alone, despite the board reporting a rise in fourth-quarter sales on 8 January. Investors turned their noses up at guidance that profits are expected to be flat this year as consumers struggle.

So have investors swung from being too greedy for Greggs’ shares, to overly sniffy?

Lower valuation, higher yield

Total 2025 sales still rose 6.8% to £2.15bn, although like-for-like growth at company-owned stores was a more modest 2.4%. That still represents “good progress” in challenging times, according to CEO Roisin Currie. She said new store openings should drive further growth.

Consumer stocks tend to be cyclical and even Greggs hasn’t escaped the current downturn. Yet the shares look cheap. The P/E ratio has plunged to 10.8. There’s more income too, with a trailing dividend yield climbing to 4.25%, comfortably covered twice by earnings.

Are we looking at an opportunity to buy into the Greggs growth story at a much lower valuation? That question answers itself. Compared with 18 months ago, the answer is clearly yes.

One-year consensus forecasts produce a median share price target of 1,868p. If achieved, that’s a gain of 15.75% from today’s 1,614p. Add in the dividend, and the total return could hit 20%, turning a £10,000 investment into £12,000. Even JPMorgan is now Overweight, setting a December 2027 target of 2,110p. That’s up 30% from today.

Volatile times

This really does look like a once-in-a-decade moment. The shares are now drifting back towards levels last seen in 2018. That’s a dramatic reversal for a business that remains profitable, cash-generative, and still expanding.

So yes, I think the shares are worth considering. My major concern is growth. Greggs must be nearing the limits of UK expansion. There are only so many outlets Britain can stomach. And I’m not convinced there’s a vast global market for Corned Beef Bakes or All-Day Breakfast Baguettes.

This is a rare opportunity to buy into the Greggs story at a far more reasonable price. I just don’t think that story is quite as compelling as it was.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s number 1 rule for investing in the stock market

| Stephen Wright

Figuring out which stocks to buy isn't always easy. But if all else fails, Warren Buffett has a rule for…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

Will Rolls-Royce’s share price surge or sink? 4 key things to consider

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price enjoyed another spectacular year in 2025. But after almost doubling in value, is the FTSE engineer now…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £50 a month in UK shares to aim for £10,000

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Even with a small amount to invest each month, buying quality UK shares can still build substantial wealth in the…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA vs Cash ISA: how much to target a £10,000 passive income?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley reveals how policy changes have ramped up the appeal of a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2026 and…

Read more »

Two male friends are out in Tynemouth, North East UK. They are walking on a sidewalk and pushing their baby sons in strollers. They are wearing warm clothing.
Investing Articles

£2,000 in a SIPP at birth could be worth £849k in 65 years!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how an investment into a SIPP at birth could compound into a nice retirement pot even…

Read more »

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

Could the Greggs share price double in 5 years?

| Christopher Ruane

The Greggs share price has more than halved since late 2021. Our writer explains why he thinks it might ultimately…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How big does an ISA need to be to generate a £100k second income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights how it's possible for a Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio to one day throw off life-enhancing sums…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

With a P/E ratio of 12 and an 8.55% dividend yield, are Taylor Wimpey shares a no-brainer?

| John Fieldsend

Taylor Wimpey shares offer one of the biggest dividend yields on the London Stock Exchange. But are they truly worth…

Read more »