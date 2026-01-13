Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 brilliant dividend shares to consider buying for 2026

3 brilliant dividend shares to consider buying for 2026

For an investor hunting dividend shares this year, I think it might be hard to find better options than these three FTSE 100 stalwarts.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At the start of a new year, when many people are reviewing their personal finances, income investors often look for promising dividend shares to add to their portfolios. And for good reason, as choosing the right stocks from day-one can turn an otherwise average year into one to celebrate.

With that in mind, here are three of the most appealing UK dividend shares to consider for a ‘to-buy’ list in 2026.

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) is particularly appealing to income investors due to its stellar 9% forward dividend yield — more than double the FTSE 100 average. Not only that, it’s backed by almost 20 years of uninterrupted increases (barring the 2008 financial crisis).

Diversified across pensions, asset management and insurance, it generated £1.6bn core operating profit in 2024, up 6%. Critically, it has a Solvency II surplus supporting £5bn capital returns through 2027 via dividends and buybacks.

The risk? Further interest rate cuts could squeeze margins on annuities and investments, hitting profitability. But with future cash flow estimates putting the stock at 57% below fair value, there’s a good chance of growth this year.

There’s been much talk about how falling interest rates could impact finance stocks, but if there’s one I’m still confident on, it’s Legal & General.

Diageo

With a reliable dividend yield around 4.5%, backed by more than 25 years of consecutive increases, Diageo (LSE: DGE) seems like a dream for income investors. Plus, it offers defensive stability via popular brands such as Johnnie Walker, Guinness, and Smirnoff sold in 180 countries.

But after a 55% drop from peak prices, it now looks heavily undervalued, trading at a forward P/E of 12-13. Persistent weakness in US spirits consumption from GLP-1 drug-reduced demand has hurt profits, along with tariffs. However, growing demand elsewhere may help mitigate this risk.

New CEO Sir Dave Lewis (ex-Tesco) has already initiated a recovery, with brand revitalisation and $625m of cost savings under the ‘Accelerate’ plan.

A strong spirits portfolio and premiumisation provide pricing power and moat against rivals.

City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust (LSE: CTY) is an ever-popular choice for income investors with its unmatched 59-year streak of rising dividends. In 2025, they reached 21.30p per share, up 3.4% from the previous year.

With a prospective yield of around 4.4%, it’s decently ahead of the FTSE All-Share‘s 3.5% average.

Managed by veteran Job Curtis since 1991, it invests mainly in large-cap UK equities for growth in income and capital, blending value stocks with dividend growers while trading at a slim 1%-2% discount to net asset value (NAV).

One risk is that its high gearing amplifies potential losses in a UK market downturn, as its equity-focused holdings lack overseas diversification. This is a key reason why any stock should only be considered as part of a broader portfolio.

But with manageable quarterly payouts and impressive revenue reserves, City of London remains one of the most sustainable dividend shares I know — even in downturns.

Final thoughts

The news of global conflicts and a weak economy looks bleak. But there’s still a wealth of opportunity out there for savvy income investors.

A sufficiently diversified portfolio of sustainable dividend shares remains one of the most popular ways to plan for retirement or build generational wealth.

Mark Hartley has positions in City Of London Investment Trust Plc, Diageo Plc, and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

What’s the right balance of growth and income shares for a SIPP?

| Christopher Ruane

Thinking about how best to choose between growth and dividend share allocations in a SIPP? Our writer shares some of…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

1 of my favourite FTSE 250 bargain stocks right now!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the UK stock market's best value shares? Here's a FTSE 250 share Royston Wild is hoping to add…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

This top FTSE 100 growth share’s sinking! Is it a buying opportunity?

| Royston Wild

Games Workshop's share price has dropped again after releasing half-year trading numbers. Is the FTSE company a top dip-buy right…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in AMD stock 6 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

AMD stock's rocketed over the past six months with the company now emerging as a formidable competitor to the AI…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Will BAE Systems shares surge after Trump’s trillion-dollar gambit?

| John Fieldsend

BAE Systems shares were the FTSE 100's top risers after some big words from President Trump on the direction of…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Dividend Shares

An 8.6% yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for a FTSE 100 income hotshot

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 100 stock with a generous dividend forecast that looks sustainable in his view, based…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Close to decade highs, how much further can the Tesco share price rally?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the recent January trading update from the firm and explains why it bodes well for further gains…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

At an all-time high, what might £1,000 put in the FTSE 100 now be worth in a year’s time?

| Christopher Ruane

After it rose by more than a fifth last year, what might 2026 hold in store for the FTSE 100…

Read more »