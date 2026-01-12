Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » The best of both worlds? 2 growth stocks with dividend yields above 5%

The best of both worlds? 2 growth stocks with dividend yields above 5%

Jon Smith points out a couple of growth stocks, both from the finance sector, that are paying out decent levels of income and have a good track record.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A company might be well known for its high-growth potential, or it could be respected as a sustainable dividend paper. Yet it’s rare for a business to be both a growth stock and have an above-average dividend yield.

However, it doesn’t mean these types of shares don’t exist. Here are two I’ve noted down.

A specialist bank

The first one is Paragon Banking Group (LSE:PAG). The company’s up 18% over the past year and 81% over the past five, ticking the box for a growing enterprise. On the dividend side, it currently has a yield of 5.08%.

The FTSE 250 firm mostly focuses on UK mortgage lending. More specifically, buy-to-let mortgages for landlords and specialist commercial lending for companies. However, it also has a large deposit book, thanks to offering savings accounts to the retail crowd.

It therefore makes money by lending funds at a higher interest rate than it pays on deposits, known as the net interest margin.

Back in December, it released preliminary full-year results showing growth is coming from the loan book, while also keeping a close eye on costs. The CEO also spoke about how digitisation has helped the firm become more efficient. When looking at 2026, he said: “We see plenty of opportunity ahead in our chosen specialist markets”.

The dividend per share rose 8.7% last year, and I don’t see any risk of it being cut any time soon. However, one risk is that given its niche areas of lending, it might struggle to keep growing at the same pace in the future, as the market size is naturally capped.

The investment giant

Another stock is Man Group (LSE:EMG). The global investment management firm has a dividend yield of 5.46%, with the share price up 19% in the last year.

The company has strong momentum right now, thanks to assets under management (AUM) hitting a record high in the latest results from October. Specifically, the firm now manages $213.9bn, up from $193.3bn in the previous quarter. This is important because asset managers charge fees based on the amount of money they manage. So this bodes well for revenue increasing in the coming reporting periods.

Part of what’s attracting investor attention for Man is the expansion of the different funds it’s offering to clients. It’s now pushing new actively managed ETFs, as well as private credit solutions. This diversification of strategies not only helps the company to reduce risk in one area, but also makes it more appealing to outside investors.

On the dividend side, it pays out twice a year, with the amount ticking higher over the past few years. The dividend cover ratio is 1.8, so the earnings per share can almost cover the current divdiend twice over!

One concern is that the stock’s slightly at the mercy of the financial markets. If we get a market crash, the business will underperform, potentially prompting clients to pull their money.

Overall, I think both companies can offer investors the best of both worlds and could be considered as part of a broader portfolio.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Investing Articles

I wish I’d bought sensational HSBC shares 5 years ago. Should I buy them today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by how well HSBC shares have done in recent years, and examines whether they can…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest shares continue their epic run in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

NatWest shares are bossing it, says Harvey Jones, and Barclays and Lloyds are flexing their muscles too. Are the FTSE…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Up 117% from its 2025 low, here’s why Barclays’ share price could soar again this year

| Simon Watkins

Barclays’ share price surged in 2025, but strong earnings growth following its recent business strategic shift could mean huge gains…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 high‑tech defence leader on the brink of stunning multi‑year growth?

| Simon Watkins

This little‑noticed FTSE 250 high‑tech defence firm is entering a rapid expansion phase, with new contracts and soaring earnings forecasts…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Should I buy the fastest-growing FTSE 100 share of 2026?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley's impressed by the performance of a FTSE 100 defence stock that's started the year with a bang. Does…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

BAE Systems shares hit a mighty £61.9bn valuation — is it too late to buy?

| Charlie Carman

BAE Systems shares have made a flying start to 2026 as the US hikes military spending and pressure increases on…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Could lower business rates send this FTSE 250 stock soaring?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright owns shares in JD Wetherspoon. But is the Chancellor’s plan to rethink business rates for pubs a good…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

3 top growth-focused stocks to buy in January 2026, according to experts

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explores three UK growth stocks that expert analysts have highlighted as potential big winners and top stocks to…

Read more »