Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing £345 a month in FTSE shares could bag me £1,641 monthly passive income

Investing £345 a month in FTSE shares could bag me £1,641 monthly passive income

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to create an additional income stream through dividend-paying FTSE shares to build long-term wealth.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE shares are terrific for investors trying to create a second income stream through dividends. Even after rallying in 2025, the FTSE 100 offers a 2.9% yield while the FTSE 250 is more generous at 3.3% – both exceeding the S&P 500’s 1.2% and the Euro Stoxx 50’s 2.5%.

Yet for stock pickers, the income-generating options are even more exciting. Fun fact: there are over 100 companies in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 offering a yield of 4% or higher, and more than 40 paying out at least 6%.

In other words, investors have plenty of variety to build a diversified income stream with the UK’s leading FTSE shares. And with just £345 a month, a portfolio could eventually go on to generate a £1,641 monthly passive income.

Here’s how.

The power of compounding

While it can take a while to get going, compounding returns in the stock market creates a snowball effect for investor wealth, even for those who match the stock market’s average 8% annualised return.

In fact, investing just £345 each month at an 8% rate for 25 years is all it takes to build up a £328,104 nest egg. And by selecting higher-yielding income stocks so that 6% is paid out in dividends each year, that unlocks a £19,686 annual passive income – the equivalent of £1,640.52 a month.

Of course, it’s important to highlight that an 8% annualised return isn’t guaranteed. Even with an index fund, the stock market may end up underperforming over the next two and a half decades. But even if everything goes according to plan and I end up with a £328k pile of wealth, finding a sustainable 6% yield also presents a challenge.

Nevertheless, with some prudent decision-making and careful due diligence, this investing objective is far from unrealistic.

A 6% yield to consider?

Looking across the largest UK stocks, British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) currently stands out as a popular dividend payer with a near-6% yield on offer.

Obviously, not everyone is particularly keen on investing in a tobacco business. But this opposition from ESG-oriented investors has translated into a persistently undemanding valuation despite robust cash flow generation and an ever-increasing dividend.

Looking to the long run, the trends are clear: cigarette volumes are in a structural decline driven by rising health consciousness as well as growing regulatory pressure. So far, this decline is being offset by price hikes thanks to the pricing power behind its addictive products.

However, this strategy has its limits. And looking to the future, the company has been aggressively investing in building out its New Categories product portfolio of oral nicotine, vapes, and heated tobacco offers. And recently, this diversification has started to accelerate with revenue growth expanding into double-digit territory.

If this trend continues, British American’s dependence on cigarettes could eventually become a thing of the past while robust cash flows continue to fund a growing dividend.

But that is a big ‘if’. And with its rivals also attempting to make similar transitions, success is far from guaranteed. So while this stock does have an attractive yield, I think there are better FTSE income shares for investors to explore today.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior Hispanic couple kayaking
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA for a £3,000 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild reveals how much you might need for a regular four-figure passive income -- and discusses a FTSE 250…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

What to consider when thinking about buying dividend stocks

| Stephen Wright

Dividend stocks can be great sources of passive income. But investors should think carefully about whether or not this is…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Dividend Shares

Here’s how to invest £5k in the stock market to try and make an 8% yield

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a strategy that aims to generate an above-average yield from the stock market, and outlines a…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

UK dividend shares: a once-in-a-decade shot at bagging these 3 ultra-high yields?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been wowed by the performance of these three FTSE 100 dividend shares. Even after their strong run,…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Growth Shares

The best of both worlds? 2 growth stocks with dividend yields above 5%

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a couple of growth stocks, both from the finance sector, that are paying out decent levels…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I wish I’d bought sensational HSBC shares 5 years ago. Should I buy them today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by how well HSBC shares have done in recent years, and examines whether they can…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest shares continue their epic run in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

NatWest shares are bossing it, says Harvey Jones, and Barclays and Lloyds are flexing their muscles too. Are the FTSE…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This standout FTSE income gem now has a dividend yield of 7%!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE financial giant is growing profits, customers and assets while trading at low valuations and offering a big yield…

Read more »