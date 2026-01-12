Investing £345 a month in FTSE shares could bag me £1,641 monthly passive income

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

FTSE shares are terrific for investors trying to create a second income stream through dividends. Even after rallying in 2025, the FTSE 100 offers a 2.9% yield while the FTSE 250 is more generous at 3.3% – both exceeding the S&P 500’s 1.2% and the Euro Stoxx 50’s 2.5%.

Yet for stock pickers, the income-generating options are even more exciting. Fun fact: there are over 100 companies in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 offering a yield of 4% or higher, and more than 40 paying out at least 6%.

In other words, investors have plenty of variety to build a diversified income stream with the UK’s leading FTSE shares. And with just £345 a month, a portfolio could eventually go on to generate a £1,641 monthly passive income.

Here’s how.

The power of compounding

While it can take a while to get going, compounding returns in the stock market creates a snowball effect for investor wealth, even for those who match the stock market’s average 8% annualised return.

In fact, investing just £345 each month at an 8% rate for 25 years is all it takes to build up a £328,104 nest egg. And by selecting higher-yielding income stocks so that 6% is paid out in dividends each year, that unlocks a £19,686 annual passive income – the equivalent of £1,640.52 a month.

Of course, it’s important to highlight that an 8% annualised return isn’t guaranteed. Even with an index fund, the stock market may end up underperforming over the next two and a half decades. But even if everything goes according to plan and I end up with a £328k pile of wealth, finding a sustainable 6% yield also presents a challenge.

Nevertheless, with some prudent decision-making and careful due diligence, this investing objective is far from unrealistic.

A 6% yield to consider?

Looking across the largest UK stocks, British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) currently stands out as a popular dividend payer with a near-6% yield on offer.

Obviously, not everyone is particularly keen on investing in a tobacco business. But this opposition from ESG-oriented investors has translated into a persistently undemanding valuation despite robust cash flow generation and an ever-increasing dividend.

Looking to the long run, the trends are clear: cigarette volumes are in a structural decline driven by rising health consciousness as well as growing regulatory pressure. So far, this decline is being offset by price hikes thanks to the pricing power behind its addictive products.

However, this strategy has its limits. And looking to the future, the company has been aggressively investing in building out its New Categories product portfolio of oral nicotine, vapes, and heated tobacco offers. And recently, this diversification has started to accelerate with revenue growth expanding into double-digit territory.

If this trend continues, British American’s dependence on cigarettes could eventually become a thing of the past while robust cash flows continue to fund a growing dividend.

But that is a big ‘if’. And with its rivals also attempting to make similar transitions, success is far from guaranteed. So while this stock does have an attractive yield, I think there are better FTSE income shares for investors to explore today.