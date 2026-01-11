Member Login
2 beaten-down UK shares to consider in an ISA before they recover

Zaven Boyrazian picks out two of the worst-performing UK shares in recent years that could be ripe for a turnaround in 2026. Is now the time to buy?

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in UK shares ahead of a recovery can unlock phenomenal returns for investors. Just ask anyone who bought Rolls-Royce stock back in early 2023.

For those that missed it, the FTSE 100 engineering giant executed a jaw-dropping turnaround that generated more than a 1,200% gain in just three years, transforming £5,000 into £67,300!

The good news is, even after delivering solid returns in 2025, the FTSE 100 is still filled with potentially lucrative British turnaround opportunities. And two that expert analysts have recently highlighted are Diageo (LSE:DGE) and Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW)

So should investors be rushing to buy these shares inside an ISA today?

Diageo – down 55% in three years

Shares of the world’s largest spirits company have been hit hard since its long-time CEO tragically passed away in 2023.

A combination of strategic missteps by his successor, weak demand in key markets like the US and China, along with a general reduction in consumer drinking habits have all weighed heavily on this enterprise. And consequently, Diageo’s stock price has been steadily sold off, with its market-cap more than slashed in half.

That’s obviously both concerning and frustrating for shareholders today. But the tide might finally be turning. Earlier this month, Sir Dave Lewis stepped in as the new CEO – a leader whose CV is filled with successful turnarounds, including Tesco.

Cost-cutting, renewed pricing discipline, and portfolio optimisation efforts are already underway. And with the added boost expected from lower interest rates, the stage seems set for Diageo to begin what could evolve into a remarkable recovery story.

Barratt Redrow – down 50% since 2022

Since its merger with Redrow in 2023, Barratt Redrow’s now the UK’s largest homebuilder. But sadly, size hasn’t protected it from the wider headwinds plaguing the UK residential construction sector.

Higher interest rates drove up mortgage rates. At the same time, inflation drastically increased both material and labour costs, putting pressure on profit margins. Throw in rising fears of a potential recession, and it’s not so surprising that the homebuilder saw its share price tumble 50% in just over four years.

But just like with Diageo, 2026 could prove to be the inflexion point that investors have eagerly been waiting for.

Further interest rate cuts will likely be followed by similar drops in mortgage rates, helping boost home affordability and, in turn, demand.

At the same time, supply reforms and deregulation of the British planning permission process could similarly spark fresh growth for the entire sector, especially companies like Barratt sitting on large land banks.

The bottom line

Neither of these businesses is guaranteed to deliver a successful turnaround in 2026. And even if they do, there’s no certainty they’ll be the next ‘Rolls-Royce’.

However, with the market pricing both companies at dirt cheap valuations, investor expectations seem to be quite low right now. And as a contrarian stock picker, that makes both of these stocks look intriguing. That’s why I think they deserve a closer look today. And they’re not the only turnaround play I’ve got my eye on right now.

