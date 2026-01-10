Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » How much do you need in an ISA to target £50 in daily passive income?

How much do you need in an ISA to target £50 in daily passive income?

Jon Smith explains that making passive income on a regular basis is achievable, and details a real estate investment trust that could be a good fit.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Receiving passive income regularly is one of the best boosts an investor can get. There are many different ways to achieve this, but using the stock market is one of the most popular. Via dividend stocks, someone can build up a diversified portfolio over several years that can eventually lead to income being paid on an almost daily basis.

The foundations

A good point to remember is that using a Stocks and Shares ISA can help to grow the portfolio faster. This is because the ISA isn’t subject to dividend tax or capital gains tax when someone sells a stock in the ISA for a profit.

An investor can put up to £20k a year in the ISA, which equates to £1.66k a month on average. Indeed, for the first few years, any income from the holdings could be reinvested to buy more stocks. Even though this means passive income can’t be enjoyed initially, it helps to speed up the process of reaching the end goal.

To target eventual daily passive income, I estimate a portfolio needs to hold around 100 stocks. Based on companies paying quarterly dividends, this should tick the box for receiving some money on average each day.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Talking numbers

Based on active stock selection from both the UK and the US, I feel an average dividend yield of 6% is realistic. Therefore, to bank £50 on an average day, the ISA would need to be worth £300k. If someone invested the maximum of £20k per year in the ISA, it could take just under 11 years to reach this amount.

Of course, someone might not be able to invest that amount of money. If the amount was reduced to £750 a month, the goal could still be achieved, but it would take almost 19 years to reach.

Given all these projections, it’s important to remember that nothing is guaranteed. Things can change in the future that might mean dividends might get cut. Further, depending on dividend payment dates, money might not get paid every single day.

Potential inclusion

One example of a stock that could be included is the Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LSE:SREI). Over the past year, the stock is up 6%, with a current dividend yield of 6.61%.

It owns and manages income-producing real estate. It’s mostly commercial property, spanning retail through to logistics or industrial sites. Its largest holding now is Stacey Bushes Industrial Estate in Milton Keynes, valued at 11.2% of the overall portfolio.

As a listed real estate investment trust (REIT), the firm must distribute at least 90% of its net taxable income to shareholders. Therefore, when looking for a good income stock for the ISA, it becomes appealing. The dividends are typically funded by rental income from tenants.

Looking down the tenant list, the largest contributors include Siemens, Matalan and Premier Inn. Therefore, I’d be pretty confident in the prospects of dividends continuing to be paid based on the strength of these businesses.

However, 43% of the portfolio is concentrated in the north of England and Scotland. That’s quite high, so if this part of the country struggles, it could materially impact the trust. Yet on balance, I think it’s a good stock to consider as part of the ISA strategy.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in FTSE 100 stocks to earn £10,000 passive income a year?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has got off to a strong start in 2026. What kind of passive income might budding investors…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

How you can aim to make £1,000 a year from dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

There’s more than one way to invest in dividend shares. But do investors really have to choose between strong growth…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares have risen 80% in a year. How many more do you now need to target £100 of monthly passive income?

| James Beard

Lloyds shares have historically been good for dividends. In light of the stock’s recent rally, James Beard considers whether this…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Could a £250K ISA replace your salary? The numbers are revealing

| Andrew Mackie

Is a £250,000 Stocks and Shares ISA enough? This writer crunches the numbers and reveals why balancing growth and income…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to target £5,000 a month of passive income in retirement?

| James Beard

An increasing number of people are using SIPPs to manage their own retirement funds. But how much is needed to…

Read more »

Rear View Of Woman Holding Man Hand during travel in cappadocia
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in these 2 UK shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at the surprising success of two UK shares that straddle the line between growth and dividends. How…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate £2,000 a month in passive income?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

£2,000 a month in tax-free passive income could be a nice little cash flow boost. But how much capital's required…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £1,101 monthly passive income?

| James Beard

Our writer explains why he thinks a Stocks and Shares ISA is a great way of investing in passive income…

Read more »