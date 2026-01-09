Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Value share vs value trap: 2 UK stocks that exhibit the difference

Value share vs value trap: 2 UK stocks that exhibit the difference

Grabbing some high-quality value shares at a discount is a great way to maximise returns. But don’t get caught out. Mark Hartley explains.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Value shares are a favourite of British investors looking to get the best bang for their buck. In short, these are stocks that are temporarily trading below fair value due to external factors.

The logic’s simple: buy these undervalued shares when they’re cheap, hold them as the market comes to its senses, and maximise on the capital growth. But there’s a catch — some shares are cheap for the wrong reasons, ie: bad management, weak demand or operational inefficiency.

That’s where the distinction between a genuine value opportunity and a classic value trap becomes critical. So let’s consider two examples on the London Stock Exchange.

Jet2

The up-and-coming budget airline operator Jet2 (LSE:JET2) is a good example of what a credible value share could look like. On the surface, it’s exactly the kind of business nervous investors might shy away from. It’s exposed to the economic cycle, oil prices, consumer confidence, and even geopolitics.

When recession fears rise or headlines turn negative for travel, sentiment can swing sharply and the shares can de‑rate, making them look ‘cheap’ on earnings or cash flow measures.

​But underneath that volatility, several traits suggest a more genuine value opportunity than a trap.

Critically, it has a diversified model, focusing heavily on package holidays with an integrated airline. This strategy tends to foster repeat custom and brand loyalty. Management’s also shown discipline in managing capacity and routes rather than chasing reckless growth, which matters when the cycle turns.

This reflects in its balance sheet, which has historically been more conservatively managed than some peers, giving it more resilience in downturns. So when the market’s pessimistic, there’s a strong argument to consider the shares at a discount based on the company’s long‑term earning power.

That’s the essence of a value share: temporary pessimism around a business that still has decent prospects.

Victrex

Now contrast that with Victrex (LSE:VCT), a stock that’s been frequently cited as a potential value trap in recent commentary. On a screener, it looks highly undervalued — the share price is down around 70% over five years, even as the broader FTSE 250 slowly gained.

The dividend yield has shot up towards double digits, which is undeniably attractive for income investors eyeing high‑yield opportunities. Looking at just those metrics, it’s easy to label it a bargain value share. But dig into the fundamentals and a more concerning story emerges.

The company has been investing heavily in new capacity and projects, but revenues and profits have declined rather than grown. This suggests poor returns on capital expenditure. Meanwhile, competitive and demand pressures have intensified, with weaker markets and trade frictions hurting its bottom line.

Now, that outsized dividend yield looks more like the result of a collapsing share price than a thriving cash machine. It’s fair to say that the payout may not be sustainable if earnings don’t recover.

The bottom line

There’s no guarantee Jet2 will recover this year. Equally, Victrex could implement a solid recovery strategy and shoot to new highs. But when assessing value shares, it pays to look closely at all factors.

Right now, if forced to choose between one or the other, I think Jet2 looks like a better option to consider. As always, within a diversified portfolio to help reduce risk while aiming for optimal returns. 

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Victrex Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

My ISA and SIPP stocks are off to a flyer in 2026!

| Ben McPoland

This writer's portfolio's had a great start to the year but which FTSE 100 stock in his SIPP portfolio is…

Read more »

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name 3 brilliant passive income stocks for an ISA in 2026 and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is on the hunt for some FTSE 100 dividend stocks to generate a second income from his ISA,…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Can the National Grid dividend really keep up with inflation?

| Christopher Ruane

National Grid aims to grow its dividend in line with inflation. That grabs this writer's attention, but will he be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

See what £10,000 invested in sensational Barclays shares 3 months ago is worth now…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by the recent performance of Barclay shares, and discusses whether they can continue to make…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA for a £2,027 monthly passive income in 2027?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how regular investing can help build a high-and-rising passive income for retirement from a portfolio of FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 stock poised for a big recovery in 2026? Let’s discuss

| Ken Hall

Our writer Ken Hall looks at a recognisable FTSE 250 dividend stock which is under pressure but showing signs of…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Glencore share price jumps 8% on Rio Tinto merger talks – copper is the real story

| Andrew Mackie

The Glencore share price is up on Rio Tinto talks headlines. Here’s what investors should know about copper, coal exposure,…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

For a £10,000 passive income from dividends, how much would you need to invest?

| Christopher Ruane

To earn a five figure passive income each year from owning dividend shares, just what would it take? Christopher Ruane…

Read more »