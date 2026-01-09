Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can the National Grid dividend really keep up with inflation?

Can the National Grid dividend really keep up with inflation?

National Grid aims to grow its dividend in line with inflation. That grabs this writer’s attention, but will he be buying the share?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Different investors have different objectives. While some people like the idea of buying dividend shares to generate passive income, one concern can be that dividend growth will not keep up with inflation.

That helps explain why National Grid (LSE: NG) aims to grow its dividend per share each year in line with a key measure of inflation. The idea is that, over time, the National Grid dividend will hold its value in real terms, no matter what is going on with inflation.

As an investor, that idea grabs my attention. But is it realistic – and does it make sense for me to buy some National Grid shares for my portfolio?

Three elements to an investor’s return

Dividends can be a welcome source of income for investors over time, but they are only one part of the equation. The total return is also impacted by share price gain or loss, albeit until the investor sells the shares that is just a paper gain or loss.

Over the past five years, the National Grid share price has moved up 46%. That is impressive – and exactly in line with the performance of the broader FTSE 100 index (of which National Grid is part) during that period.

A third aspect of an investor’s total return is the cost of buying, holding or selling shares. Different platforms have their own cost structures, so it can pay to choose carefully when coming to choosing a share dealing account, Stocks and Shares ISA or trading app.

I’m nervous about the dividend

While National Grid aims to grow its dividend each year, no share’s dividend is ever guaranteed to last. Just last year, the National Grid dividend per share was cut significantly. So while the board may want to keep growing it in line with inflation, investors have already had a reality check when it comes to funding that.

The company has a monopoly position in some of its markets, strong customer demand and also the ability to raise prices over time. So there could be regular dividend growth in line with inflation in future.

But, as last year showed, that cannot be taken for granted. Maintaining let alone updating National Grid’s infrastructure is a costly business. The company raised cash in a rights issue in 2024, diluting shareholders, and last year it cut its dividend. Despite those moves to marshal resources, it is still sitting on a large debt pile.

No plans to buy

Even if I lack confidence in the long-term sustainability of the dividend, what about the underlying business? After all, it does have strengths like the ones mentioned. The share price performance has been strong in recent years, though that is not necessarily an indicator of what to expect in future.

The price-to-earnings ratio of 20 is too high for my tolerance. This is not some racy growth stock, but a mature company with sizeable debt and ongoing heavy capital expenditure requirements. Revenue last year actually fell, for the second year in a row.

At its current price, I have no plans to buy the share.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

My ISA and SIPP stocks are off to a flyer in 2026!

| Ben McPoland

This writer's portfolio's had a great start to the year but which FTSE 100 stock in his SIPP portfolio is…

Read more »

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name 3 brilliant passive income stocks for an ISA in 2026 and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is on the hunt for some FTSE 100 dividend stocks to generate a second income from his ISA,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

See what £10,000 invested in sensational Barclays shares 3 months ago is worth now…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by the recent performance of Barclay shares, and discusses whether they can continue to make…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA for a £2,027 monthly passive income in 2027?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how regular investing can help build a high-and-rising passive income for retirement from a portfolio of FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 stock poised for a big recovery in 2026? Let’s discuss

| Ken Hall

Our writer Ken Hall looks at a recognisable FTSE 250 dividend stock which is under pressure but showing signs of…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Glencore share price jumps 8% on Rio Tinto merger talks – copper is the real story

| Andrew Mackie

The Glencore share price is up on Rio Tinto talks headlines. Here’s what investors should know about copper, coal exposure,…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

For a £10,000 passive income from dividends, how much would you need to invest?

| Christopher Ruane

To earn a five figure passive income each year from owning dividend shares, just what would it take? Christopher Ruane…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
US Stock

Why this Dow Jones stock could sneakily outperform the FTSE 100 in 2026

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks across the pond to the Dow Jones constituents and points out a healthcare company that he thinks…

Read more »