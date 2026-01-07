Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » ChatGPT thinks these FTSE 100 stocks will CRASH in 2026

ChatGPT thinks these FTSE 100 stocks will CRASH in 2026

Paul Summers asked the AI bot to pick the likely losers from the FTSE 100 in 2026. And it hasn’t got off to a good start.

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 can’t stop rising. But that doesn’t mean some of our biggest companies won’t endure a nightmare 2026. The question is, which are most likely to tank in value?

For a giggle, I posed this to ChatGPT. And it’s reply was… ahem… interesting.

Will these FTSE 100 stunners struggle in 2026?

In the matter of a few seconds, the AI bot came up with four top-tier stocks that look vulnerable to crashing this year.

  • Banking giant NatWest Group.
  • Dunhill and Lucky Strike owner British American Tobacco.
  • Silver and gold miner Fresnillo.
  • Retail bellwether Next (LSE: NXT).

For NatWest Group, it spoke of the recent spike in the bank’s valuation and the possibility of a downturn in the UK economy as potential risks. The bot then highlighted ongoing regulatory pressures for British American Tobacco and the decline in sales of traditional cigarettes. As far as Fresnillo was concerned, it talked about the possibility of precious metal prices sharply retracing after a terrific 2025.

So far, so ‘meh’. None of the above is exactly revelatory.

The fact that ChatGPT selected Next, however, made me chuckle. Its timing couldn’t have been worse.

Beating expectations

On the same day that I ran my question by the AI bot (6 January), the company released its latest trading update. And the market lapped it up!

Famed for under-promising and over-delivering, the £17bn-cap duly announced a better-than-expected 10.6% rise in full-price sales for the nine weeks to 27 December. Put another way, Next had a far better Christmas than analysts were expecting. As a result, guidance on full-year pre-tax profit was raised (again) to £1.15bn.

Now, this doesn’t mean Next shares won’t crash in the months ahead. It’s probably true that a lot of good news looks baked in.

Even before yesterday’s update, the stock changed hands at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19 following a stonking gain in 2025. A dip in UK consumer spending could prompt some investors to bank profits and move on. And all bets are probably off if there’s some kind of significant geopolitical development that markets really don’t like.

Don’t trust the bot

Of course, an AI bot doesn’t know any better than us when it comes to predicting which stocks will thrive, bomb or trade sideways. Correctly predicting share price movements to any degree of precision in the near term is incredibly hard. And doing that consistently? Well, that’s pretty much impossible.

To be fair, ChatGPT did say that it can’t predict which stocks will crash, only where risk is concentrated. The problem is that it then proceeded to pick out four very different businesses! Unhelpful.

And this is exactly why we’re long-term investors at Fool UK. We’re not trying to second-guess imminent market moves or make a killing before lunch, We’re obsessed with growing our money slowly but surely over years and decades. That’s done through careful analysis and awareness of individual financial goals and tolerance, not AI.

So while it’ll be fascinating to see whether — by sheer luck — the bot comes up trumps by the end of 2026, I’m not going to take it any further than that.

But I am keeping some powder dry for when bargains do appear. Actually, I think a few already have!

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

£250K ISA: how much second income could you get monthly?

| Andrew Mackie

A £250K ISA can deliver a steady second income – see how contributions and reinvested dividends today can help support…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

3 reasons to fear a stock market crash in 2026 — and how to prepare

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at the growing number of factors that threaten a stock market crash in 2026 and how UK…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

US vs UK stocks: why 2026 is the year to lock in British value

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley's bullish on UK stocks in 2026, identifying two undervalued opportunities that could put US tech speculation to shame.

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesco shares 3 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Tesco shares have delivered three truly stellar years with positive returns for shareholders in each of them. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in NatWest shares 3 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

NatWest shares have been a big winner in recent years. Dr James Fox explores whether the stock could push any…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the number-1 stock in my ISA and SIPP

| Ben McPoland

After some rejigging, this growth stock's now the largest holding across our writer's ISA and SIPP portfolios. What's so special…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Dividend Shares

Will the Greggs share price jump or slump on 8 January?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Greggs share price had a rotten 2025, plunging until November and then rebounding. I expect the shares to have…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Could drip-feeding £500 a month into the FTSE 100 make someone a millionaire?

| Christopher Ruane

Can someone put money into FTSE 100 shares each month and really aim for a million over time? Our writer…

Read more »