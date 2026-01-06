Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 9%, here’s why BP’s share price could soar in 2026

Down 9%, here’s why BP’s share price could soar in 2026

Analysts forecast strong growth for BP based on its strategic reset, and a dividend yield rising to 6.2%, leaving its share price looking very cheap to me.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP’s share price (LSE: BP) has lost 9% from its 11 November one-year traded high of £4.76.

That makes the earlier mismatch between its fundamentals and its valuation even harder to ignore, in my view.

So, with forecasts of 25% earnings growth and a dividend yield set to rise above 6%, should I buy more of the stock now?

Market uncertainty  

Broadly, sentiment in oil and gas markets remains fragile. The balance of supply and demand can shift rapidly, moving prices sharply. And the changing geopolitical landscape is quickly factored into energy price premiums.

Currently, bearish pressure stems from market optimism of a much-longed-for Ukraine peace deal earlier rather than later. This could lead to a sanctions reduction programme on Russia, boosting its oil and gas supplies. A long period of soft pricing remains a risk to BP’s share price.

At the same time, bullish pressure comes from the awful international backdrop and Iran’s comments that it is in a ‘full-scale war’ with the US, Europe, and Israel. This threatens oil supply disruptions through key routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

A wait-and-see approach?

It may also be the case that investors are awaiting firm evidence of its strategic reset announced last February. This reallocates capital to higher-returning oil and gas businesses and scales back investments in low-carbon energy to boost shareholder value. 

More specifically, BP is raising annual investment in oil and gas by around 20% to approximately $10bn (£7.4bn) through 2027.

This is targeted at increasing oil production to 2.3m-2.5m barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d) by 2030.

On the other hand, annual investment in energy transition businesses will be cut to $1.5bn-$2bn. This equates to $5bn less than previous guidance.

How’s it going so far?

That said, BP’s reset does appear to be making tangible progress. On 2 October, it activated a $25bn five-field deal in Iraq, with combined estimated oil reserves of 9bn barrels.

The average $2-$3 per barrel (pb) recovery cost in Iraq is among the lowest in the world. The current global benchmark Brent oil price is around $61 pb. BP has agreed a preliminary production target of 328,000 barrels per day (bpd), rising to 450,000 bpd within three years.

In September, the company also confirmed it will proceed with the Gulf of Mexico’s $5bn Tiber-Guadalupe offshore drilling project. This supports its goal of lifting its US oil output to more than 1 mboe/d by 2030.

A major bargain right now?

Based on projected earnings growth and my calculations, a discounted cash flow analysis shows the stock is 56% undervalued at its current £4.34 price, although some other DCF calculations are more conservative.

Therefore, its ‘fair value’ could be as much as £9.86.

This is important because asset prices may converge to their fair value over time.

Additionally positive for shareholders is its present 5.5% dividend yield, compared to the 3.2% FTSE 100 average. However, analysts forecast that BP’s annual dividend return will rise to 5.9% this year and 6.2% in 2027.

Both its rise in share price and dividends are predicated on consensus analysts’ forecasts for 25% annual earnings growth to end-2028 from BP.

Given these projections, the energy giant looks like a great opportunity to me now, and I will buy more of the shares very soon.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

This crackerjack FTSE dividend stock now has a forecast yield of 8.9%!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 income play offers a yield some investors won’t believe -- and the maths reveals a compounding story…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My £20,000 holding in this FTSE star could make me £12,406 a year in passive income over time!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 high-yield gem is forecast to see strong earnings growth that should power its share price and passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce’s share price gearing up for another big jump in 2026?

| Simon Watkins

Rolls Royce’s share price has rocketed over the past two years, but with earnings momentum still building, there may be…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce’s share price about to shock us all in 2026?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price has risen more than 1,000% since the start of 2016! Can it keep soaring, or is the…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Want to buy SpaceX and Nvidia at a 9% discount? This is why investors buy Scottish Mortgage shares

| Dr. James Fox

Scottish Mortgage shares offer investors exposure to some of the hottest growth stocks in the world, including Nvidia, Amazon and…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 3 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares continue to rise, surpassing many investors' expectations. They have one huge factor in their favour, and that's momentum.

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Could investors bag a 17% dividend yield with shares in this UK retailer?

| Stephen Wright

Shares in a UK discount retailer have been a great source of dividend income over the last few years. But…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £3,253 monthly second income?

| Stephen Wright

According to the Office for National Statistics, the median UK salary is £3,253 a month. But can you earn that…

Read more »