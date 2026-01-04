Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » ChatGPT picked 5 UK stocks for 2026. I’ve selected these ones instead 

ChatGPT picked 5 UK stocks for 2026. I’ve selected these ones instead 

Edward Sheldon reckons he can outperform ChatGPT’s investment ideas for 2026 with his own selection of high-quality UK stocks.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in individual UK stocks can be very lucrative. Last year, for example, several Footsie shares rose more than 100%.

Now, I just asked ChatGPT to list five top UK stocks to buy for 2026 and it gave me some interesting ideas. But I reckon I can outperform these with my own stock picks.

ChatGPT’s stocks for 2026

The stocks ChatGPT came up with are:

  • Rolls-Royce (2026’s expected to be a “milestone” year for its nuclear division).
  • GSK (a lean valuation and a robust pipeline are draw cards here).
  • NatWest (banks should benefit from high interest rates and a resilient economy).
  • Bellway (housebuilders are tipped for an ‘adventurous’ 2026).
  • RELX (an AI stock without the hype).

Overall, it’s an interesting list. There are some decent companies on it, without doubt. As for the return potential in 2026 however, I’m not so convinced.

For starters, Rolls-Royce had a huge 2025, even after massive gains in 2023 and 2024. Given the stock’s gains, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it take a breather in 2026.

I also wouldn’t be surprised to see NatWest trading sideways in 2026. Last year, it jumped about 60% – a huge rise for a bank stock.

Turning to GSK, it’s traded between £13 and £18 for many years now. And currently, it trades near the latter, so I’m not confident of further gains in the near term.

Bellway shares could rise if interest rates come down. However, this scenario’s far from guaranteed. RELX I’m more positive on. Currently, this tech company’s trading at an attractive valuation.

My picks

As for my picks, my first is Prudential. This insurance stock’s flying right now but remains cheap (and well below its highs).

Next, we have Wise. This FinTech stock looks undervalued and it may get a boost when the company lists in the US in 2026. Another tech company that looks undervalued is London Stock Exchange Group. I see potential for gains in 2026 as the financial data company rolls out new AI features.

Marks & Spencer‘s a turnaround play. It had a dreadful year in 2025 due to a cyber attack, but 2026 should be better. Finally, I like the look of Ashtead (LSE: AHT), the leading construction equipment rental company.

There are a few reasons I’m bullish on the latter stock. One is that 2026 could be a big year for data centre and semiconductor plant manufacturing in the US. Ashtead’s well placed to capitalise on this activity. Today, it generates the bulk of its revenues in the US.

Another is that interest rates are likely to come down in the US. This could lead to a pick up in general construction activity while simultaneously lowering the amount of interest Ashtead pays out on its debt.

Moving the company’s primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange and a broadening out of the stock market are two other factors that could boost the share price.

Of course, there are no guarantees that this stock (or my other picks) will do well in 2026. All need economic conditions to remain healthy. They could all be worth a look however. All are solid companies trading at attractive valuations.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Ashtead Group plc, Prudential, Wise, and London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc, Prudential, Rolls-Royce Holdings, GSK, RELX, London Stock Exchange Group and Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£9,000 of savings? Here’s how it could be used to target a £3,419 second income

| Christopher Ruane

How large a second income could putting £9k into the stock market really deliver in practice? Christopher Ruane explains some…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Rightmove shares are down 34% in 6 months! Is it one of the best stocks to buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the worst-performing stock over the past half-year could actually be considered as one of the best…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Growth Shares

This penny stock’s up 246% over the past year. What on earth’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a rocket ship of a penny stock that’s been flying high, thanks to positive news about…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to generate a £2,000 monthly income from UK shares?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones whips out his calculator and crunches the numbers to show how UK shares can build a high and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett looks at a company’s balance sheet first. So what does BP’s tell us?

| James Beard

Warren Buffett thinks investors should focus more on a company’s assets and liabilities. With this in mind, James Beard takes…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 hits 10,000 at last – but these shares are still dirt cheap!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled to see the FTSE 100 put on a fireworks show in 2025, but he says plenty…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Can you earn £1,000 a month in passive income with £34,800 in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a terrific asset for investors seeking passive income. But is a 35% annual dividend…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming to build a £12,000 second income in 10 years from UK dividend shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a decade away from retirement and is using FTSE 100 dividend shares to accelerate his plans to…

Read more »