Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 no-brainer dividend stocks to consider for a SIPP in 2026!

2 no-brainer dividend stocks to consider for a SIPP in 2026!

Explore two standout shares that could deliver enormous SIPP income — including a dividend champion Royston Wild holds himself.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2025 has proved to be a great year for Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) investors. Soaring stock markets have delivered exceptional capital gains. And for UK stock investors, dividends have continued to flow in, providing a healthy passive income for reinvestment or everyday living expenses.

SIPP investors have a galaxy of great dividend shares to choose from at the start of 2026. That’s even though soaring share prices have driven many dividend yields sharply lower. Serabi Gold (LSE:SRB) and Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP) are two top income stocks I feel demand consideration in the New Year.

Want to know what makes them excellent dividend stocks?

Ambitious plans

Gold stocks are among the hottest global shares right now. Serabi Gold’s soared an incredible 193% over the last year. It doesn’t look like it’s finished, either, as sentiment around interest rate cuts, geopolitical uncertainty, and the US dollar drives precious metals skywards.

Brazil-focused Serabi is also an attractive pick for dividends in my view. It hasn’t delivered any cash rewards to shareholders as yet. But its plans to return “up to 20% to 30% of the group’s free cash flow” through share buybacks or dividends, as announced in April, suggest a passive income star in the making.

City analysts expect the gold miner to pay a maiden dividend of 11.7 US cents per share in 2025. This is tipped to soar to 15.5 cents for this year.

As a result, Serabi shares carry a healthy 3.7% dividend yield. That’s comfortably above the FTSE 100 index’s 3%. I think dividends could climb rapidly over time, too, as gold prices rise and the miner sharply ramps up production.

Of course dividends are never guaranteed. But Serabi’s strong margins soothe any fears I have, supporting its healthy cash flows.

At $1,816 an ounce, its all-in sustaining cost (AISC) is well below the current gold price of $4,315. The gap should widen further if, as I expect, bullion prices continue on their multi-year bull run.

7.5% dividend yield

While I’m confident gold prices could keep rising, a correction isn’t out of the question following 2025’s stunning gains. This could impact Serabi’s dividends as well as its share price.

For this reason, SIPP investors who prefer less risk might want to consider real estate investment trust (REIT) Primary Health Properties. This is actually a dividend stock I hold in my own portfolio.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Under REIT rules, the company has to pay at least 90% of yearly profits from its rental operations out in dividends. This doesn’t guarantee a large dividend — after all, earnings can decline if tenants default on their rents or vacate.

But Primary Health provides significant protections against such events. It operates in the ultra-defensive medical centre sector, while almost all its rents are guaranteed by government bodies like the NHS.

A significant proportion of its rental contracts are also linked to inflation, or have fixed rent uplifts built in. This has helped it maintain a super progressive dividend policy down the years — annual payments have risen every year since the mid-1990s.

City analysts expect this run to keep going, which leaves a 7.5% dividend yield for 2026.

A focus on the property sector leaves Primary Health sensitive to interest rate rises. But on balance, I think it’s a great passive income stock for SIPP users to consider.

Royston Wild has positions in Primary Health Properties Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£9,000 of savings? Here’s how it could be used to target a £3,419 second income

| Christopher Ruane

How large a second income could putting £9k into the stock market really deliver in practice? Christopher Ruane explains some…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Rightmove shares are down 34% in 6 months! Is it one of the best stocks to buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the worst-performing stock over the past half-year could actually be considered as one of the best…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Growth Shares

This penny stock’s up 246% over the past year. What on earth’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a rocket ship of a penny stock that’s been flying high, thanks to positive news about…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to generate a £2,000 monthly income from UK shares?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones whips out his calculator and crunches the numbers to show how UK shares can build a high and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett looks at a company’s balance sheet first. So what does BP’s tell us?

| James Beard

Warren Buffett thinks investors should focus more on a company’s assets and liabilities. With this in mind, James Beard takes…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 hits 10,000 at last – but these shares are still dirt cheap!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled to see the FTSE 100 put on a fireworks show in 2025, but he says plenty…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Can you earn £1,000 a month in passive income with £34,800 in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a terrific asset for investors seeking passive income. But is a 35% annual dividend…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming to build a £12,000 second income in 10 years from UK dividend shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a decade away from retirement and is using FTSE 100 dividend shares to accelerate his plans to…

Read more »