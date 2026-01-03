Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 dividend stock is hiding a compelling growth story

This FTSE 100 dividend stock is hiding a compelling growth story

In general, real estate investment trusts aren’t known for having strong growth prospects. But this FTSE 100 REIT is a rare exception.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

SEGRO (LSE:SGRO) is a FTSE 100 real estate investment trust (REIT) with a difference. Growth is a structural challenge for REITs, but this firm is finding a way around that.

The 4.2% dividend yield is high enough to be interesting without being spectacular. But the firm’s partnership model sets it apart from other similar dividend stocks.

REITs

REITs are required to distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors as dividends. This makes them attractive passive income investments, but it can limit growth potential.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Cash returned to shareholders obviously can’t be used to buy more properties. So REITs typically have to raise debt, issue shares, or sell existing properties if they want to buy new ones.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with that, but it means doing deals to generate growth is more complicated than it is for other businesses. And that makes it riskier. 

SEGRO has the same structural limitations as other REITs. But it’s been finding some innovative ways to generate portfolio growth while returning its cash to shareholders.

Partnerships

Some of SEGRO’S recent moves have involved joint ventures with partners to boost their portfolio. A good example is the deal the company did last year with Tritax EuroBox.

The FTSE 100 firm acquired six warehouses in a deal worth €470m, but it did this by putting up 50% of the cash in a joint venture. The other half comes from a Canadian pension fund.

Importantly, while SEGRO only owns 50% of the assets, it manages the entire portfolio. That means it collects fees for managing properties without putting up the cash to acquire them.

The company also has a JV focused on building data centres. And this could give it a big advantage over other REITs looking for exposure to a growing industry.

Potential sticking points

The partnership model increases SEGRO’s growth potential. But it can also create potential conflicts that aren’t there for REITs that have wholly-owned portfolios.

One of the most obvious is the possibility of partners disagreeing on what to do. This can create a risk of reduced flexibility and the firm being unable to move quickly.

Another is the potential of one partner needing to sell when the other doesn’t. In this situation, SEGRO might end up with lower returns because of another company’s problems.

There’s also the possibility of the firm having to offer potential opportunities to the Joint Venture rather than being able to keep them for itself. And this is also worth noting.

Growth potential

I think investors looking for passive income should take a close look at SEGRO. The dividend yield isn’t as high as other REITs, but it has some unusually good growth prospects.

When capital is constrained, partnerships can be an attractive way to expand without having to raise extra cash. And this is what makes the stock attractive, in my view.

SEGRO isn’t exclusively a property business – most of its portfolio is owned by itself. But a unique point of differentiation sets it apart from its rivals in a good way.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Segro Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Demand for these high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend shares could soar in 2026

| Paul Summers

As interest rates continue to fall, Paul Summers wonders if these top-tier dividend shares could be on many investors' radars…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in income stocks to save £10k a year from dividends

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out how income stocks can act to build an investor more savings, and points out an investment…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

What if the stock market crashes in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

The stock market is great when it’s going up, but what if it crashes? It’s a good question – but…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £1,800 a month of passive income?

| Muhammad Cheema

How can an investor aim for £1,800 a month in passive income? Muhammad Cheema explains how this could be possible…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Dividend shares could offer consistent income as interest rates fall in 2026

| Stephen Wright

Lower interest rates usually mean higher share prices. So investors might want to think about buying dividend shares now before…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares at the start of 2023 is worth this now…

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares slumped in 2025, losing more than a third of their value despite rising company sales. What's going on…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 beat the S&P 500 in 2025. 3 reasons why UK shares could do it again in 2026

| James Beard

Perhaps surprisingly, UK shares outperformed their American cousins in 2025. But James Beard reckons history could be repeated again this…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Why it doesn’t pay to be passive when it comes to income shares

| James Beard

Passive income has some high-profile supporters. But as James Beard explains, this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a good idea to…

Read more »