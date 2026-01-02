Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Got a spare £20k for a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how it could generate a £1,400 passive income in 2026!

Got a spare £20k for a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how it could generate a £1,400 passive income in 2026!

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a serious source of long-term passive income. Christopher Ruane explains more about this approach to unearned income.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
ISA coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The start of a new year can always be a useful moment to think about how to earn more money. One simple but potentially powerful passive income generation idea can be to load a Stocks and Shares ISA up with stakes in quality businesses that look set to pay handsome dividends.

Making the most of your ISA allowance

For most people, the annual contribution allowance for a Stocks and Shares ISA is £20k.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

So, someone could put in up to £20K between now and the first week of April, if they have not done so already during this tax year. Then, as a new tax year starts, they could do the same all over again.

Fees, commissions and other charges can eat into the passive income streams that an ISA generates.

So it pays to take some time when choosing a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Earning income from others’ work

How much income the ISA generates will depend on the average dividend yield of the shares in it.

Say someone earns a 7% yield overall. That would equate to £1,400 per year of passive income.

Starting today, that could potentially mean £1,400 this year alone, as well as in subsequent years.

Dividends are never guaranteed, though. So it is important to focus carefully on the quality and value of the shares chosen.

Keeping the Stocks and Shares ISA diversified is also a simple but important risk management strategy, in case one company disappoints.

The current FTSE 100 yield is 3.1%, so my target may seem ambitious. But in today’s market I think it is realistic even from a diversified selection of blue-chip FTSE 100 businesses.

One income share to consider

For example, one FTSE 100 dividend share I think investors should consider is Phoenix Group (LSE: PHNX).

It is not a household name. That explains why it plans to change its name to Standard Life plc in March. That will help Phoenix get more out of one of its very well known brands.

Standard Life is just one of the businesses in Phoenix’s stable of long-term retirement and savings firms. With around 12m clients, Phoenix is a big business with significant cash generation potential.

That matters from an income perspective, as that cash generation can help fund shareholder payouts.

Phoenix aims to grow its dividend per share annually, as it has done in recent years. Even though its share price soared last year, the share still yields 7.5%.

That share price performance partly reflected some investors getting more excited about the long-term potential of the business.

I do see a risk that its mortgage book could take some larger than planned losses if the property market slumps. The rebranding will also bring some costs that could eat into 2026 profits.

Still, I see Phoenix as worth considering for a Stocks and Shares ISA given its strong income potential.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA for £2,026 passive income a month?

| John Fieldsend

What kind of nest egg would an investor need for £2,026 monthly passive income? Our author crunches the numbers required…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett has retired. Could his investing approach still work today?

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has handed over the reins at Berkshire Hathaway. He's been investing for decades and the world has changed.…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 of the cheapest FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying as we hit 2026

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith calls out a couple of FTSE 100 companies that have fallen in the past year that he believes…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Why Tesla stock outperformed the S&P 500 — again — in 2025

| Stephen Wright

As the Tesla share price shrugs off declining revenues and profits to climb 19%, what kind of further excitement will…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Thinking of investing in the stock market? Keep these basic rules in mind

| Stephen Wright

Investing in the stock market can put investors on the fast track to building wealth and earning passive income. And…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
US Stock

This Dow Jones stock could be a dark horse outperformer for 2026

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks across the pond and spots a Dow Jones company that has fallen by 11% in the past…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why Greggs shares crashed 40% in 2025

| Stephen Wright

Greggs has more stores than it had a year ago and total sales are higher, so is a 40% discount…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

4 pros and cons of buying Lloyds shares in 2026!

| Royston Wild

Investors piled into Lloyds shares last year as the bank delivered strong trading numbers in tough conditions. Could the FTSE…

Read more »