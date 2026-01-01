Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Will Nvidia shares continue surging in 2026 and beyond?

Will Nvidia shares continue surging in 2026 and beyond?

2026 will be an exciting year for Nvidia shares as the semiconductor giant launches its latest generation of AI chips. But how high could the stock climb?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While Rolls-Royce has dominated the UK market in recent years, Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) been stealing the show across the pond.

The semiconductor chip designer has found itself at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending boom, supplying the critical hardware that tech giants need to train their AI models and systems. Consequently, the group’s profits have skyrocketed.

In its latest quarter alone, the company delivered yet another record revenue of $57bn, up 62% compared to a year ago. And at a staggering 63.2% margin, operating profits came in at $36bn – a 27% jump, highlighting the firm’s ongoing and immense pricing power.

Given that this winning streak has only accelerated since 2023, it’s no surprise the stock’s up more than 1,200% over the last three years – enough to turn £10,000 into roughly £130,000! But will Nvidia shares climb even higher in the next 12 months?

Here’s what the experts are saying

While scepticism about the effectiveness of AI’s on the rise, infrastructure spending plans remain substantial for 2026. The latest estimates show that AI-related capital expenditures among hyperscaler data centres could reach as high as $527bn. For reference, this figure stood at $394bn in 2025.

For Nvidia, that signals the gravy train’s set to continue. And with its new Blackwell and Vera Rubin chips being launched this year, along with a 95% global GPU market share, the business seems perfectly positioned to capitalise on this ongoing wave of investment from customers.

This promising outlook is why the analyst team at Tigress Financial has issued a share price target of $350 for the next 12 months. Compared to where Nvidia shares trade today, that’s yet another 83.7% projected gain on the horizon!

So should investors start rushing to buy?

What could go wrong?

With a price-to-sales ratio of 25, Nvidia shares appear to be priced for almost perfection next year. To management’s credit, that’s exactly what the business has been delivering over the last few years. However, there’s no guarantee this pattern will continue, especially since many of its customers seem eager to get off its platform.

While powerful, Nvidia chips are exceptionally expensive. And consequently, every hyperscaler is currently investing aggressively into creating their own proprietary AI-accelerator chips to avoid ‘the Nvidia tax’.

Whether these custom solutions will be ready in 2026 remains unknown. But even if one hyperscaler starts winding down spending on Nvidia products, at the stock’s current valuation, this could open the floodgates for volatility as investors get spooked about long-term implications.

The bottom line

The bull case surrounding Nvidia shares remains compelling even after such a massive price rally. However, the margin for error appears to be close to zero, with investors and analysts seemingly baking in perfect execution.

Nvidia’s proven quite capable at delivering on such expectations so far. Yet if supply chain disruptions trigger a delay in the new Vera Rubin chips, or custom AI hardware starts gaining market share, the group’s winning streak could come to an abrupt end.

With that in mind, while I admire the business, this isn’t a stock I’m rushing to buy. Instead, I’m looking elsewhere within the US tech sector for other Nvidia-like hidden opportunities.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 34% in 2025 — but could this be one of the UK’s top growth stocks for 2026?

| Stephen Wright

With clarity over research funding on the horizon, could Judges Scientific be one of the UK’s best growth stocks to…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Can the rampant Barclays share price beat Lloyds in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Barclays share price was neck and neck with Lloyds over the last year, and checks out…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how Rolls-Royce shares could hit £25 in 2026

| John Fieldsend

If Rolls-Royce shares continue their recent performance, then £25 might be on the cards for 2026. Let's take a look…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2026 the red-hot Rolls-Royce share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can't believe how rapidlly the Rolls-Royce share price has climbed. Now he looks at the FTSE 100 growth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Prediction: Tesco shares could soon climb another 17%

| Alan Oscroft

After a strong run for Tesco shares, analysts are optimistic for the start of 2026. Well, most of them are,…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Prediction: the Vodafone share price could soar 40% in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

Despite a great 2025, the Vodafone share price is still down 20% over five years. The latest predictions suggest more…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

By January 2027, £1,000 invested in Nvidia shares could turn into…

| John Fieldsend

What could £1,000 in Nvidia shares do by 2027? Our Foolish author explores three potential scenarios for the artificial intelligence…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to target a stunning £1,000 weekly passive income for retirement, starting in 2026

| Harvey Jones

It's a brand new year and Harvey Jones says this is the ideal time to accelerate plans to build a…

Read more »