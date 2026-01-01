Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much passive income will I get from investing £10,000 in an ISA for 10 years?

How much passive income will I get from investing £10,000 in an ISA for 10 years?

Harvey Jones shows how he plans to boost the amount of passive income he gets when he retires, from FTSE 100 dividends in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Retirement is edging closer, and I’m focused on maximising the passive income I can generate from investing in FTSE 100 shares. Most of my pot sits in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), so now I’m accelerating contributions to a Stocks and Shares ISA. The two have complementary tax benefits, so I’m hoping to balance them out.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

As a freelance writer, I may never fully retire, but I’d like to have the option to do so within a decade. I may struggle to invest £10,000 a year going forwards, but let’s assume I can. I certainly won’t be the only racing to play catch up, as retirement suddenly becomes the number one financial priority. Picking the right FTSE shares can speed things along nicely.

FTSE 100 for dividends and growth

So let’s say I invest £10,000 a year in higher-yielding FTSE 100 income stocks and generate an average annual return of 8%, with dividends reinvested. In that scenario, my ISA would grow to £156,454 after 10 years.

That’s a solid return, but a decade isn’t enough to enjoy the real benefit from investing in shares, which is long-term compounding. Someone investing £10,000 a year over a 40-year working life could end up with a staggering £2.8m, assuming the same 8% a year growth. They’ve made four times the contributions but ended up with 18 times the final value. Time is the investor’s biggest ally, so don’t waste it.

Now let’s also assume my ISA delivers an income yield of 5.5%. While that’s some way above the FTSE 100 average of 3.1%, I can target this by targeting higher-yielding stocks. If I’m right, my £156,454 will generate income of £8,605 a year, or £717 a month. Hardly riches, but a handy kicker on top of my other income sources.

Phoenix Group Holdings’ shares

One stock I’m considering for my ISA is Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX), which I already hold in my SIPP. The FTSE 100 insurer has a trailing yield of 7.4%, while the shares climbed 45% in the past year.

With a price-to-earnings ratio just above 22, Phoenix is beginning to look expensive and I expect the shares may slow a little in 2026. The real draw is the dividend, which the board has increased for nine consecutive years. I believe shareholder payouts should prove sustainable, as Phoenix generates plenty of cash, with a £300m surplus last year, according to UBS.

As with every stock, there are risks. Phoenix has to keep developing new areas of business to keep the cash rolling in. It operates in a competitive market where exciting new opportunities like bulk annuities quickly attract a host of rivals.

Also, a wider stock market crash, which some expect next year, could hit the value of the £300bn-or-so of assets it holds to protect against insurance risks. I still think it’s well worth considering and will balance out these threats by investing in a spread of FTSE 100 dividend stocks. I can see plenty more brilliant high-yielding passive income stocks to consider today.

Harvey Jones has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Will the S&P 500 crash in 2026?

| Charlie Carman

The S&P 500 delivered impressive gains in 2025, but valuations are now running high. Are US stocks stretched to breaking…

Read more »

Teenage boy is walking back from the shop with his grandparent. He is carrying the shopping bag and they are linking arms.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to generate a brilliant second income of £2,000 a month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how investors can generate a high and rising passive income from a portfolio…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Lloyds shares rise 76% again in 2026?

| John Fieldsend

What needs to go right for Lloyds shares to post another 76% rise? Our Foolish author dives into what might…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 34% in 2025 — but could this be one of the UK’s top growth stocks for 2026?

| Stephen Wright

With clarity over research funding on the horizon, could Judges Scientific be one of the UK’s best growth stocks to…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Can the rampant Barclays share price beat Lloyds in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Barclays share price was neck and neck with Lloyds over the last year, and checks out…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how Rolls-Royce shares could hit £25 in 2026

| John Fieldsend

If Rolls-Royce shares continue their recent performance, then £25 might be on the cards for 2026. Let's take a look…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2026 the red-hot Rolls-Royce share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can't believe how rapidlly the Rolls-Royce share price has climbed. Now he looks at the FTSE 100 growth…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Prediction: Tesco shares could soon climb another 17%

| Alan Oscroft

After a strong run for Tesco shares, analysts are optimistic for the start of 2026. Well, most of them are,…

Read more »