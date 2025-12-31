Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why this 9.71% dividend yield might be a rare passive income opportunity

Why this 9.71% dividend yield might be a rare passive income opportunity

This REIT offers a 9.71% dividend yield from a portfolio with high occupancy, long leases, and strong rent collection from a diversified tenant base.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When a stock comes with a dividend yield close to 10%, it’s usually a sign that investors are concerned about something. But sometimes, the potential rewards are worth the inherent risks.

NewRiver REIT (LSE:NRR) shares currently come with a 9.71% dividend yield. And while there’s a clear risk on the horizon, there is a lot to like about the company.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Business structure

NewRiver owns a portfolio of around 40 shopping centres and retail parks. It also manages another 39 similar properties through partnership arrangements.

In terms of some basic REIT fundamentals, the firm looks pretty good. Occupancy levels are around 95% and the firm collected 97% of its rent in the six months leading up to September.

The company also has a relatively diversified tenant base, with its largest tenant accounting for around 4% of total income. And the average lease doesn’t expire for another nine years. 

All of that looks pretty good from a reliable passive income perspective. But there is a risk on the horizon, which is why the stock is trading with such a big dividend yield.

Balance sheet

The issue is debt. NewRiver’s loans reach maturity in the next couple of years and refinancing these is likely to result in higher interest expenses than the current 3.5% average cost of debt.

This is a risk investors need to think about, especially if they’re focused on the dividend. The question isn’t really whether this will affect profits, it’s how much it will affect them.

Even with interest rates falling, refinancing is likely to mean lower profits over the next few years. If the firm’s cost of debt rises to 6%, the increase will likely be around £10m annually. 

NewRiver’s pre-tax income is around £32m, so a £10m increase is clearly significant. But the company does have some key strengths that can help limit the overall effect. 

Capital allocation

NewRiver is in the process of selling off some of its weaker properties to generate cash. And some of this has been used to strengthen the firm’s balance sheet.

Combined with strong occupancy and collection metrics, this should help limit borrowing cost increases. But this isn’t the only thing the company has been using its cash for.

NewRiver has also been buying back its own shares. And with the stock trading at a 30% discount to the firm’s net asset value per share, this looks like a good move. 

It’s also a strong sign the company’s management is confident about the balance sheet. In other words, the risk of higher costs is real, but it doesn’t look like an existential threat.

Investment equation

There’s a lot to like about NewRiver REIT from an investment perspective. Retail isn’t the most dynamic growth industry, but the firm has a diversified mix of reliable tenants. 

Investors need to take a look at the upcoming debt maturities. But the company is making moves to strengthen its balance sheet, which might go some way towards offsetting this risk. 

With a dividend yield close to 10%, passive income investors might well think there’s an opportunity worth considering here. And my view is they’d be right to do so.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

2 ideas for a SIPP or ISA in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Looking for stocks for an ISA or SIPP portfolio? Our writer thinks a FTSE 100 defence giant and fallen pharma…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Could buying this stock at $13 be like investing in Tesla in 2011?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock went on to make early investors a literal fortune. Our writer sees some interesting similarities with this eVTOL…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 reasons the Lloyds share price could keep climbing in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

Out of 18 analysts, 11 rate Lloyds a Buy, even after the share price has had its best year for…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

Considering these UK shares could help an investor on the road to a million-pound portfolio

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out several sectors where he believes long-term gains could be found, and filters them down to specific…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing For Beginners

Martin Lewis is embracing stock investing, but I think he missed a key point

| Jon Smith

It's great that Martin Lewis is talking about stocks, writes Jon Smith, but he feels he's missed a trick by…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

This 8% yield could be a great addition to a portfolio of dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

Penny stocks don't usually make for great passive income investments. But dividend investors should consider shares in this under-the-radar UK…

Read more »

Portsmouth, England, June 2018, Portsmouth port in the late evening
Investing Articles

A 50% discount to NAV makes this REIT’s 9.45% dividend yield impossible for me to ignore

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks shares in this UK REIT could be worth much more than the stock market is giving them…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 top-notch growth shares I want in my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2026

| Ben McPoland

What do a world-famous tech giant and a fast-growing rocket maker have in common? This writer wants them both in…

Read more »