Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the BP share price about to shock us all in 2026?

Is the BP share price about to shock us all in 2026?

Can the BP share price perform strongly again next year? Or could the FTSE 100 oil giant be facing a reckoning? Royston Wild investigates.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

All things considered, BP‘s (LSE:BP.) share price has delivered some impressive gains in 2025. Sure, it’s not been the FTSE 100‘s strongest performer year to date. But with oil prices diving and more boardroom changes, a 7% share price rise is a pretty solid return in my view.

But can it repeat the trick in 2026? If City forecasts are accurate, BP shares are in fact about to skyrocket.

Right now 28 analysts have ratings on the Footsie company. Their average share price target is 501.1p per share, up 18% from current levels.

But can BP’s share price really accelerate in 2026?

Strategic changes

As I say, oil prices haven’t stopped BP’s shares marching higher. They’ve risen after the business reset its growth strategy earlier this year, stripping down its green energy ambitions and refocusing on fossil fuels.

For shareholders who regarded its push into renewables as half-baked, this strategic pivot comes as welcome news. And BP’s been making big changes in the boardroom to sharpen execution of its new growth plan, further boosting investor confidence.

It appointed Albert Manifold as chair in July to steer its transformation. And in another significant step, it announced this month that Woodside Energy chief Meg O’Neill will replace Murray Auchincloss as BP’s chief executive in April.

Manifold has said O’Neill’s appointment “creates an opportunity to accelerate our strategic vision to become a simpler, leaner, and more profitable company“. Woodside’s investments in oil and gas — and particularly in the US — under O’Neill’s tenure suggest she may be the perfect fit for this new look BP.

In the meantime, the firm continues to make divestments to streamlining its operations and raise cash for investments and balance sheet repaits. It sold a 65% stake in its Castrol motor oil division for around $6bn to Stonepeak.

What might go wrong?

But I can’t discuss BP’s price outlook without addressing the elephant in the room: oil prices are diving, and could continue declining as 2026 progresses.

While the company’s shares have defied this pressure so far, I’m fearful for how long it can continue to defy gravity.

Brent crude’s slumped below $60 a barrel to its lowest level since early 2021. Increased production from both OPEC+ and non-OPEC+ countries mean the world is swimming in excess oil. This significant oversupply could grow, too if a Russia-Ukraine peace deal materialises.

Analysts at JP Morgan thinks things could get a lot worse before they get better. They reckon Brent could change hands in the $30s by 2027. They’re not alone in fearing for crude prices next year and beyond, with the steady transition to cleaner energy sources also impacting demand.

But let’s look past oil prices for a moment. There are other uncertainties investors need to weigh up when considering BP shares. Will the new chief executive deliver the goods? And will the company’s enormous debt pile (current level: $26.1bn) continue to build?

Bottom line

Today BP shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.7 times. That’s just above the 10-year average, and — while not sky high on paper — doesn’t fairly reflect the dangers facing the company.

Unlike City analysts, I think BP’s share price could fall sharply during 2026. I won’t be buying the stock for my portfolio, but it might be worth considering for investors with greater risk appetite than me.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

The BP share price has been on a roller coaster, but where will it go next?

| Alan Oscroft

Analysts remain upbeat about 2026 prospects for the BP share price, even as an oil glut threatens and the price…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: move over Rolls-Royce, the BAE share price could climb another 45% in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

The BAE Systems share price has had a cracking run in 2025, but might the optimism be starting to slip…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

Will 2026 be make-or-break for the Tesla share price?

| Alan Oscroft

So what about the Tesla share price: does it indicate a long-term must-buy tech marvel, or a money pit for…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Apple CEO Tim Cook just put $3m into this S&P 500 stock! Time to buy?

| Ben McPoland

One household-name S&P 500 stock has crashed 65% inside five years. Yet Apple's billionaire CEO sees value and has been…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to make £1,000 of passive income in 2026?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at how an investor could go from a standing start to generating £1,000 in passive income for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the Lloyds share price hit £1.30 in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

Can the Lloyds share price reproduce its 2025 performance in the year ahead? Stephen Wright thinks investors shouldn’t be too…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 45%, is it time to consider buying shares in this dominant tech company?

| Stephen Wright

In today’s stock market, it’s worth looking for opportunities to buy shares created by investors being more confident about AI…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

£5,000 put into Nvidia stock could be worth this much by next Christmas…

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock is set to rise significantly for the sixth calendar year in seven. But does Wall Street see Nvidia…

Read more »