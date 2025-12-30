Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » ChatGPT thinks these are the 5 best FTSE stocks to consider buying for 2026!

ChatGPT thinks these are the 5 best FTSE stocks to consider buying for 2026!

Can the AI bot come up trumps when asked to select the best FTSE stocks to buy as we enter 2026? Paul Summers isn’t convinced.

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For some of us, ChatGPT has already become an essential tool for navigating daily life. But how helpful is it when trying to narrow down the best FTSE stocks to ponder buying for 2026?

I ran a little experiment to find out.

The bot’s top five

The AI bot’s response was a smattering of the UK’s biggest and best-known companies:

  • AstraZeneca
  • National Grid
  • Barclays
  • Aviva
  • Rolls-Royce

Each of the above has enjoyed excellent gains in 2025. Even the ‘worst’ performer — power provider National Grid — still rewarded holders with a 19% gain (as I type on 30 December). That’s on par with the index itself.

And let’s not forget that all of the above will have also distributed dividends over this period.

FTSE shining star

The inclusion of Rolls-Royce wasn’t exactly surprising. Investors enjoyed another marvellous year with the share price almost doubling.

Even so, this has left the stock at a punchy valuation of 35 times forecast FY26 earnings, implying that a lot of good news is already priced in. A ceasefire in Ukraine could see short-term traders jump ship.

So, is this where the music stops?

Possibly not. There’s still a lot to like here. Demand for air travel continues to be solid, boosting sales of engines (and the lucrative maintenance contracts that come with them). Regardless of what happens next in Eastern Europe, geopolitical jitters and higher defence spending by nations won’t go away overnight either.

Oh, and the balance sheet looks an awful lot more robust than it once did.

Put simply, a stock can keep rising even if it already looks expensive.

Not so fast

But as interesting as ChatGPT’s selection is, there are a few things that trouble me.

The bot only went for companies from the FTSE 100. That’s not wrong in itself. But it does mean that lots of other high-quality businesses from lower down the FTSE food chain have been ignored. And they could enjoy brilliant/better gains next year given sufficient boosts.

Second, Barclays and Aviva both sit in the Financials sector. Sure, share prices could fall en masse in the event of an economic catastrophe. But spreading risk around the market makes sense. So, there could be more diversification here.

Last, there were no turnaround or contrarian plays. In other words, the bot seemed drawn to stocks displaying positive momentum. And yet it’s often the case that the most hated in one year are most in demand the next.

Caution advised

To be fair, ChatGPT is as handicapped as we are when it comes to stock picking. No one truly knows what will happen next year. Curiously, it’s the long-term outlook we can be more confident about.

I also only asked for five suggestions. Realistically, an investor would be brave to restrict their portfolio to such a number, especially if generating passive income — which can never be guaranteed — were the goal.

But these caveats (and my earlier concerns) are exactly why I think ChatGPT should be used with caution (if at all). At best, the bot might get lucky. At worst, it could cause financial pain, especially as it has no idea how the person prompting it might behave in the event of a market crash.

Whatever happens in 2026, I won’t be delegating important decisions to AI.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, Barclays Plc, National Grid Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing For Beginners

How much do you need in an ISA to make the average UK salary in passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through how an ISA can help to yield substantial income for a patient long-term investor, and includes…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares to consider for income, growth, and value in 2026!

| Christopher Ruane

As the dawn of a new year in the stock market approaches, our writer eyes a trio of FTSE 250…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Want to be a hit in the stock market? Here are 3 things super-successful investors do

| Christopher Ruane

Dreaming of strong performance when investing in the stock market? Christopher Ruane shares a trio of approaches used by some…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

The BP share price has been on a roller coaster, but where will it go next?

| Alan Oscroft

Analysts remain upbeat about 2026 prospects for the BP share price, even as an oil glut threatens and the price…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: move over Rolls-Royce, the BAE share price could climb another 45% in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

The BAE Systems share price has had a cracking run in 2025, but might the optimism be starting to slip…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

Will 2026 be make-or-break for the Tesla share price?

| Alan Oscroft

So what about the Tesla share price: does it indicate a long-term must-buy tech marvel, or a money pit for…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Apple CEO Tim Cook just put $3m into this S&P 500 stock! Time to buy?

| Ben McPoland

One household-name S&P 500 stock has crashed 65% inside five years. Yet Apple's billionaire CEO sees value and has been…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to make £1,000 of passive income in 2026?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at how an investor could go from a standing start to generating £1,000 in passive income for…

Read more »