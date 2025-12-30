Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 put into Nvidia stock could be worth this much by next Christmas…

£5,000 put into Nvidia stock could be worth this much by next Christmas…

Nvidia stock is set to rise significantly for the sixth calendar year in seven. But does Wall Street see Nvidia making it a seventh in 2026?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite mounting fears about an ‘AI bubble’, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is on course to deliver a market-beating stock price return this year. As I write (29 December), the share is up 40% versus a 17.8% rise for the S&P 500.

However, the pound has strengthened against the US dollar in the past year, meaning UK investors would have seen some currency drag.

Nevertheless, barring a spectacular end-of-year meltdown, Nvidia will produce a positive return for the sixth time in seven years. But the question now is, what might 2026 bring?

Latest broker target

Personally, I think making exact share price predictions is a bit pointless. There are just too many variables to ever make this an exact science.

But experts are paid to come up with them, so what are they forecasting? Well, the average 12-month price target from 56 analysts is $261. This is roughly 37% above Nvidia’s current share price.

In other words, £5,000 invested today could become £6,850 by next Christmas, assuming this forecast proves correct (which it might not). This also assumes there are no currency movements, which (again) is impossible to predict.

Sustainability concerns

Unless one has been living under a rock, it has been hard to escape debates about an AI bubble. For those who think there is one, the concerns seem to centre around three main things.

First, the hyperscalers (Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon) are set to spend over $400bn on AI infrastructure in 2025. However, direct AI revenue is currently estimated at only a fraction of that. So critics argue these tech giants are overspending/overbuilding capacity. 

Linked to this are concerns about how the buildout is being funded. Traditionally, Big Tech companies have funded capital expenditures through their own copious cash flows. However, the likes of Meta and Oracle are issuing debt to pay for AI data centres. 

Finally, there’s the issue of circular financing. Microsoft and Amazon are investing billions into AI startups like OpenAI and Anthropic. Those companies then use the cash to buy cloud compute power from Microsoft or Amazon, who in turn buy more chips from Nvidia.

Stepping back then, I can appreciate why some investors are worried.

Valuation

Historically, every new, groundbreaking technology has usually produced a speculative bubble (the internet, for example). AI is unlikely to be any different, in my opinion.

Therefore, I’m avoiding loss-making OpenAI if it goes public in the second half of 2026 at a $1trn valuation (as reported by Reuters). And AI cloud computing firm CoreWeave, as well as highly-valued SMR nuclear startups like Oklo.

But at its current valuation of 24.9 times forward earnings, I don’t see Nvidia stock as ridiculously overvalued. This is because the firm enters 2026 with an unprecedented $500bn order backlog for its Blackwell and upcoming Rubin systems.

Even if new demand totally disappeared tomorrow (which is unlikely), Nvidia will be busy for a while clearing the orders already on its books. 

Then the next-generation Feynman architecture is coming in 2028. These systems will be significantly more energy efficient. For hyperscalers, I think that will make these systems very attractive.

That said, I see AI bubble fears weighing on Nvidia’s share price in 2026. I don’t envision another 40% rise.

Therefore, I’m personally looking at other opportunities, including AI application companies where the technology can make them more profitable.

Ben McPoland has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

The BP share price has been on a roller coaster, but where will it go next?

| Alan Oscroft

Analysts remain upbeat about 2026 prospects for the BP share price, even as an oil glut threatens and the price…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: move over Rolls-Royce, the BAE share price could climb another 45% in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

The BAE Systems share price has had a cracking run in 2025, but might the optimism be starting to slip…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

Will 2026 be make-or-break for the Tesla share price?

| Alan Oscroft

So what about the Tesla share price: does it indicate a long-term must-buy tech marvel, or a money pit for…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Apple CEO Tim Cook just put $3m into this S&P 500 stock! Time to buy?

| Ben McPoland

One household-name S&P 500 stock has crashed 65% inside five years. Yet Apple's billionaire CEO sees value and has been…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to make £1,000 of passive income in 2026?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at how an investor could go from a standing start to generating £1,000 in passive income for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the Lloyds share price hit £1.30 in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

Can the Lloyds share price reproduce its 2025 performance in the year ahead? Stephen Wright thinks investors shouldn’t be too…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 45%, is it time to consider buying shares in this dominant tech company?

| Stephen Wright

In today’s stock market, it’s worth looking for opportunities to buy shares created by investors being more confident about AI…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Is the BP share price about to shock us all in 2026?

| Royston Wild

Can the BP share price perform strongly again next year? Or could the FTSE 100 oil giant be facing a…

Read more »