Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s my top FTSE 250 pick for 2026

Here’s my top FTSE 250 pick for 2026

UK investors looking for under-the-radar opportunities should check out the FTSE 250. And 2026 could be an exciting year for one stock in particular.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK stocks are often overlooked by international investors and this is especially true of the FTSE 250. As a result, it can be a really interesting place to look for potential opportunities.

With 2026 on the way, I think there are a few stocks that look very attractive from an investment perspective. But one in particular stands out to me.

Under-the-radar opportunities

FTSE 250 stocks often get missed by institutional investors and there are good reasons for this. They’re often too small and the companies aren’t particularly well-known outside the UK. 

Given this, they can represent a lot of work for not a lot of potential opportunity. So it just doesn’t make sense for a lot of global investment firms to pay much attention. 

That however, isn’t the situation for retail investors in the UK. Most of our portfolios aren’t worth billions of pounds (mine certainly isn’t) so FTSE 250 businesses are plenty big enough. 

In a lot of cases, UK residents also know quite a bit about the companies through first-hand experience. As a result, I think it can be a great place to look for opportunities

Before getting to my top FTSE 250 pick for 2026, I’d like to give a couple of honourable mentions. Greggs, JD Wetherspoon and Vistry were all stocks I thought carefully about. 

I think there’s a lot to like about each of the underlying businesses and none of the stocks seems overvalued to me right now. But for my number one choice, I’ve gone elsewhere.

Top of the pile

At the top of my list is Gamma Communications (LSE:GAMA). The main reason is that I think the cloud communications firm has both short- and long-term potential. 

The company’s been building a presence in Germany via some recent acquisitions. And while the market there is large, uptake of cloud communications has been relatively low.

That’s a long-term growth opportunity, but there are also reasons to be optimistic about the near future. These come from the UK’s shift away from its copper telephone network.

This is set for January 2027, but a lot of companies haven’t prepared for the switch. So 2026 should be a busy year for communications providers and Gamma has a strong position.

The obvious risk here is the possibility of this being delayed. It’s happened once (the switch off was supposed to be in 2025) so it’s hard to rule out the possibility of it happening again.

In that case, Gamma might not see the kind of growth I’m anticipating in 2026. But I’m expecting it to show up sooner or later and it should be a big boost to earnings when it does.

I’m a buyer

Gamma’s share price has fallen 43% in the last year. But at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17, it’s now trading at a level that doesn’t reflect such high growth expectations.

From here, I think the stock has a lot of potential to consider. This comes from the UK in the short term and its expansion into Germany over the long term. That’s why it’s my top FTSE 250 pick for 2026. And it’s why I’ll be looking to add to my investment in the new year.

Stephen Wright has positions in Gamma Communications Plc, J D Wetherspoon Plc, and Vistry Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Gamma Communications Plc, Greggs Plc, and Vistry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is 2026 the year the Diageo share price bounces back?

| Stephen Wright

Will next year be the start of a turnaround for the Diageo share price? Stephen Wright looks at a key…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

Here’s my number 1 passive income stock for 2026

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a 5.5% dividend yield from a company with a strong competitive advantage is something passive income investors…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Should I sell my Scottish Mortgage shares in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

After a strong run for Scottish Mortgage shares, our writer wonders if he should offload them to bank profits in…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Down 35%! These 2 blue-chips are 2025’s big losers. But are they the best shares to buy in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones reckons he's found two of the best shares to buy for the year ahead, but he also acknowledges…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

State Pension worries? 3 investment trusts to target a £2.6m retirement fund

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild isn't worried about possible State Pension changes. Here he identifies three investment trusts to target a multi-million-pound portfolio.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Dividend Shares

4 dirt-cheap dividend stocks to consider for 2026!

| Royston Wild

Discover four great dividend stocks that could deliver long-term passive income -- and why our writer Royston Wild thinks they’re…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

These fabulous 5 UK stocks doubled in 2025 – can they do it again next year?

| Harvey Jones

These five UK stocks have more than doubled investors' money as the FTSE 100 surges. Harvey Jones wonders if they…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

3 incredible ETFs I can’t stop buying for my SIPP!

| Royston Wild

Discover the three ETFs I've bought for my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) -- and why I expect them to continue…

Read more »