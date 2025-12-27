Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT if £20,000 would work harder in an ISA or SIPP in 2026 and it said…

I asked ChatGPT if £20,000 would work harder in an ISA or SIPP in 2026 and it said…

Investors have two tax-efficient ways to build wealth, either in a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP. Harvey Jones asked AI to suggest which option works better.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British investors are spoilt for choice because they have two ways of investing in a tax-efficient way, either in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) or a Stocks and Shares ISA. So spoilt, in fact, that many struggle to decide which to use.

Both offer attractive but markedly different tax breaks. I decided to call in help from ChatGPT, and asked it whether someone with £20,000 to invest in 2026 would be better off with a SIPP or ISA.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Tax-efficient investing

I would never use artificial intelligance to pick shares or populate a portfolio. That’s not what it’s for. But I thought it should be reasonably competent on technical questions like this. So which tax shelter does the heavy lifting?

ChatGPT went straight to the big attraction of a SIPP, generous tax relief on contributions. A basic-rate 20% taxpayer only needs to contribute £16,000 to end up with £20,000 invested, while 40% higher-rate taxpayers can reclaim another £4,000 through their tax return. That’s a powerful start.

The trade-off is access. Pension money is locked away until at least age 55, rising to 57 from 2028. At retirement, 25% can be taken tax-free, but the rest will be taxed as income.

There’s no tax relief when investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA, but tax-free withdrawals can be made at any age. Both wrappers shelter investments from dividend tax and capital gains tax, helping wealth compound.

ChatGPT ran through the options nicely, but then I intervened. To me, I think the tax breakes complement each other so nicely, it could make sense to use them both. That way investors get tax relief on half their contributions, thanks to the SIPP, and can take half their returns free of tax, courtesy of the Stocks and Shares ISA.

GSK shares tempt me

AI definitely isn’t for stock picking, as ChatGPT is first to admit. So this bit is me. Right now, I think investors — whether using a SIPP or an ISA — might like to consider FTSE 100 pharmaceuticals giant GSK (LSE: GSK). After years of frustration, GSK finally came good in 2025, with the shares ending roughly 38% higher. The trailing dividend yield of 3.35% is forecast to hit 3.9% in 2026.

Despite the recovery, the valuation still looks reasonable. The price-to-earnings ratio sits at 11.4. That’s not demanding for a global healthcare group with a long history and defensive qualities.

Much depends on what’s already in the portfolio. Anyone heavily exposed to pharmaceuticals through rival AstraZeneca may decide to pass. For those without healthcare exposure, GSK could add balance and diversification.

Risks and resilience

There are risks. Former chief executive Emma Walmsley set ambitious revenue targets for 2030, which may be tough to reach. Several key HIV patents expire in 2028 and 2029, and US vaccination policy remains uncertain.

Still, confidence is improving. In February 2025, GSK announced its first share buyback since 2013, worth £2bn. With a broad pipeline and dependable income, investors might consider buying as part of a long-term, diversified portfolio.

No single share is perfect, just as no single tax wrapper does everything. Investors should build a balanced portfolio of at least a dozen shares, and do their own research, rather than relying on AI.

Harvey Jones has positions in GSK. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc and GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Want a second income? Here’s how a spare £3k today could earn £3k annually in years to come!

| Christopher Ruane

How big can a second income built around a portfolio of dividend shares potentially be? Christopher Ruane explains some of…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£20,000 for a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how to try and turn it into a monthly passive income of £493

| Christopher Ruane

Hundreds of pounds in passive income a month from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA? Here's how that might work…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

£5,000 put into Nvidia stock last Christmas is already worth this much!

| Christopher Ruane

A year ago, Nvidia stock was already riding high -- but it's gained value since. Our writer explores why and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares easy money heading into 2026?

| Stephen Wright

The supermarket industry is known for low margins and intense competition. But analysts are bullish on Tesco shares – and…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

Can this airline stock beat the FTSE 100 again in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

After outperforming the FTSE 100 in 2025, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a promising plan to make its business more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 Stocks and Shares ISA mistake that will make me a better investor in 2026

| Stephen Wright

All investors make mistakes. The best ones learn from them. That’s Stephen Wright’s plan to maximise returns from his Stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would I need invested in an ISA to earn £2,417 a month in passive income?

| Andrew Mackie

This writer runs the numbers to see what it takes in an ISA to reach £2,417 a month in passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares or Melrose Industries: Which one is better value for 2026?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares surged in 2025, surpassing most expectations. Dr James Fox considers whether it offers better value than peer Melrose.

Read more »