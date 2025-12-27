Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much would I need invested in an ISA to earn £2,417 a month in passive income?

How much would I need invested in an ISA to earn £2,417 a month in passive income?

This writer runs the numbers to see what it takes in an ISA to reach £2,417 a month in passive income, factoring in compounding and returns.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

ISAs are one of the best ways to build passive income, as all interest earned is completely tax free.

But with the Autumn Budget cutting the annual limit from £20,000 to £12,000, and interest rates falling, hitting £2,417 a month (equivalent to 75% of an average full-time salary) has just become a lot harder with only a Cash ISA. Could a Stocks and Shares ISA beat a 4% cash return?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

How much will I need?

Before estimating the size of the pot, I need to factor in inflation. £29,000 a year (£2,417 a month) won’t be worth as much in the future as it is today, so I’m assuming a 2% yearly increase.

Using the classic 4% rule, if I withdraw 4% of my final pot each year and adjust that withdrawal for inflation, a diversified portfolio has historically lasted 30 plus years with a very high success rate.

Based on this, my ISA portfolio would need to be worth £1,120,000!

Compounding gains

Although that £1.12m figure looks huge, it’s important to remember it’s inflation-adjusted.

Without inflation, the required pot would fall to around £725,000, but the annual income would be worth less in real terms.

My real advantage is compounding.

Time is what makes compounding work. By reinvesting dividends year after year, returns begin to build on top of previous returns, creating a snowball effect.

The chart below shows this clearly.

If I invest £17,000 a year into my ISA and achieve an 8% annual return, growth really accelerates after year 15. In just over five years, the portfolio doubles in size.

Keep investing for another five years and it comfortably pushes past my target. Cash ISA gains are almost invisible by comparison.

Chart modelling ISA growth over a 25-year investing timeframe

Chart generated by author

Constructing a portfolio

This year has been strong, with the FTSE 100 up 18%. If I had invested in a tracker fund of all these stocks, I would have comfortably beaten my 8% target. But consistently hitting 8% year after year is unlikely with that approach alone.

I like to combine tracker ETFs with individual stocks. This gives the best chance of maximising returns in good years while cushioning the blow in down years. For example, this year Mexican precious metal miner Fresnillo is up 400%, which more than offsets negative returns from previous years.

My second strategy is to combine growth stocks with dividend-paying ones. While no dividend is ever guaranteed, these stocks tend to be less volatile.

At 8.6%, Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) offers one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100. But for me, sustainability and dividend growth matter more than the headline yield. Apart from a freeze during Covid, it has increased its payout consistently since the global financial crisis.

However, dividend growth is slowing, with only 2% expected over the next two years, down from an average 5%, historically. This is because its earnings have fluctuated wildly recently, due to heightened volatility in investment markets, which has impacted the value of its huge bond portfolio.

Overall, though, I’m not complaining. Total shareholder returns over the past 10 years have been 83%, far more than a Cash ISA could ever deliver – and in the long term, outsized dividends help me to reach my financial goals.

But this isn’t the only investing opportunity I’ve got my eyes on.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Legal & General Group and Fresnillo. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Want a second income? Here’s how a spare £3k today could earn £3k annually in years to come!

| Christopher Ruane

How big can a second income built around a portfolio of dividend shares potentially be? Christopher Ruane explains some of…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£20,000 for a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how to try and turn it into a monthly passive income of £493

| Christopher Ruane

Hundreds of pounds in passive income a month from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA? Here's how that might work…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

£5,000 put into Nvidia stock last Christmas is already worth this much!

| Christopher Ruane

A year ago, Nvidia stock was already riding high -- but it's gained value since. Our writer explores why and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares easy money heading into 2026?

| Stephen Wright

The supermarket industry is known for low margins and intense competition. But analysts are bullish on Tesco shares – and…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

Can this airline stock beat the FTSE 100 again in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

After outperforming the FTSE 100 in 2025, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a promising plan to make its business more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 Stocks and Shares ISA mistake that will make me a better investor in 2026

| Stephen Wright

All investors make mistakes. The best ones learn from them. That’s Stephen Wright’s plan to maximise returns from his Stocks…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if £20,000 would work harder in an ISA or SIPP in 2026 and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Investors have two tax-efficient ways to build wealth, either in a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP. Harvey Jones asked…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares or Melrose Industries: Which one is better value for 2026?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares surged in 2025, surpassing most expectations. Dr James Fox considers whether it offers better value than peer Melrose.

Read more »