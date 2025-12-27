Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 top Vanguard ETFs to consider for an ISA or SIPP in 2026

3 top Vanguard ETFs to consider for an ISA or SIPP in 2026

Edward Sheldon believes that these three Vanguard ETFs could be solid investments for a pension (SIPP) or investment account in 2026.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Vanguard exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be excellent investments for those putting their money to work within a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension). With these products, an investor can obtain broad exposure to the stock market at a very low cost.

Here, I’m going to highlight three Vanguard ETFs that could be worth considering for 2026 (and beyond). I see these funds as a great way to build wealth with minimal effort.

An ideal core holding

For a core portfolio holding, it’s hard to beat Vanguard’s FTSE All-World UCITS ETF (LSE: VWRP), in my view. This is a broad global tracker fund that provides exposure to over 3,600 stocks across developed and emerging markets.

All the big stock market names (Apple, Nvidia, Tesla) are in it. And ongoing fees are only 0.19% per year.

In terms of risk, Vanguard puts it at six out of seven so it’s higher up on the risk spectrum (because it’s only invested in stocks). One thing that’s worth highlighting is the fact that US stocks make up about 65% of the fund (and the Magnificent 7 make up about 35% of the US market) so there’s certainly some geographic and tech sector risk here.

Overall though, I see this as a great product for straightforward exposure to the global markets.

A portfolio diversifier

If an investor is looking to diversify away from the US market, Vanguard’s FTSE Emerging Markets UCITS ETF (LSE: VFEG) could be worth a look. This offers exposure to emerging market countries such as China, Taiwan, India, and Brazil.

One thing that appeals to me about this product is that there are some really exciting Chinese companies in the portfolio. Baidu is a good example – it has AI models, AI chips, self-driving taxis and more.

Other names in the ETF include Taiwan Semiconductor, Alibaba, and BYD. So, there are some world-class companies in the mix.

Vanguard puts the risk level here at six again. For me, the big risk is geopolitical tension (eg between the US and China or China and Taiwan).

I see a lot of long-term potential, however. Fees are 0.17% per year.

It’s hard to ignore the US market

If bullish on the US market (“Never bet against America” is Warren Buffett’s advice), Vanguard’s S&P 500 UCITS ETF (LSE: VUAG) could be a good fund to consider. This aims to track the legendary S&P 500 index.

Top holdings are currently Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. Fees are just 0.07% per year.

Can the US market continue to perform after several years of strong gains? Plenty of experts believe so.

Analysts at Oppenheimer recently stuck a 8,100 target on the index for 2026. That’s almost 20% above the current level.

This fund is also rated six out of seven for risk. For me however, it’s riskier than the global fund as it’s only focused on the US market.

I think the risk may be worth taking on though. Over the long run, the S&P 500 has been a proven performer.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Want a second income? Here’s how a spare £3k today could earn £3k annually in years to come!

| Christopher Ruane

How big can a second income built around a portfolio of dividend shares potentially be? Christopher Ruane explains some of…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£20,000 for a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how to try and turn it into a monthly passive income of £493

| Christopher Ruane

Hundreds of pounds in passive income a month from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA? Here's how that might work…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

£5,000 put into Nvidia stock last Christmas is already worth this much!

| Christopher Ruane

A year ago, Nvidia stock was already riding high -- but it's gained value since. Our writer explores why and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares easy money heading into 2026?

| Stephen Wright

The supermarket industry is known for low margins and intense competition. But analysts are bullish on Tesco shares – and…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

Can this airline stock beat the FTSE 100 again in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

After outperforming the FTSE 100 in 2025, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a promising plan to make its business more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 Stocks and Shares ISA mistake that will make me a better investor in 2026

| Stephen Wright

All investors make mistakes. The best ones learn from them. That’s Stephen Wright’s plan to maximise returns from his Stocks…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if £20,000 would work harder in an ISA or SIPP in 2026 and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Investors have two tax-efficient ways to build wealth, either in a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP. Harvey Jones asked…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would I need invested in an ISA to earn £2,417 a month in passive income?

| Andrew Mackie

This writer runs the numbers to see what it takes in an ISA to reach £2,417 a month in passive…

Read more »