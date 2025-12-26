Dr James Fox thinks far too many of us invest on gut feelings rather than data. Here he explores two FTSE 250 stocks with strong metrics.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Using figures not hunches: these FTSE 250 stocks could beat the market in 2026

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The FTSE 250 doesn’t get the attention of the FTSE 100. Why would it? These companies are smaller and make headlines a lot less often.

But that can mean it’s a better place to find overlooked stocks with amazing growth potential.

#1 Keller Group

Keller Group (LSE:KLR) is the world’s largest geotechnical specialist contractor, offering ground improvement, piling, grouting, earth retention, instrumentation, and monitoring services worldwide.

And it’s a winner on many levels.

It’s a top quality company, and that’s driven by its market position and economic moat. It’s not a huge moat, but large, complex infrastructure projects increasingly favour one contractor that can self-deliver multiple ground solutions.

It boasts a return on capital around of 19.7%, return on equity of 24.7%, and an underlying operating margin of around 6.7%. Its return on common equity at 26.7% is particularly strong, with the industrial sector average being around half of that.

You’d think this would mean the stock trades at high multiples. But it doesn’t. Keller Group trades at 7.9 times forward earnings with that figure expected to fall to 7.4 times in 2026.

This is complemented by a decent dividend yield, sitting around 3.2% for 2025 and rising to 3.4% in 2026. The balance sheet is pretty robust, with a net debt position around £154m. That’s very manageable for this £1.2bn-company.

Risks? Well the company has pointed to a slowdown in residential development work in the US — its largest market. This is mirrored in Europe. It’s clearly a cyclical stock, albeit with more structural drivers than a developer, for example.

Personally, I absolutely think this is a stock worth considering.

#2 TBC Group

TBC Group (LSE:TBC) shares are up 30% over the past 12 months. And strangely that means it’s lagging its Georgian peer Lion Finance, which is up 99%. That doesn’t mean TBC Group is overlooked, however. Lion Finance has simply performed better operationally.

However, I do think there’s a very strong argument that TBC Group is undervalued, regardless of where its peers are going. At 5.7 times forward earnings, falling to 5.1 times in 2026, it’s among the cheapest banks listed in the UK.

It also boasts strong profitability figures, including a 24.1% return on equity and an operating margin above 43%. These are far stronger than all UK high street banks.

The dividend is also a winner at 6%. Coverage at 2.9 times suggests this dividend isn’t under threat.

The risks are operational. Its Uzbek operations are complex to manage, and growth in its broad Georgian retail and SME markets have proven less profitable than Lion Finance’s strategy. Political and economic uncertainty in Georgia also adds risk.

However, if TBC executes well, scaling digital platforms, expanding lending, and improving efficiency, profitability could rise, boosting return on equity and potentially leading to a re-rating and higher shareholder returns.

I believe TBC Group is also worth considering.



